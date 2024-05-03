5 things to know for May 3: Campus protests, Trump trial, Beef recall, Dubai rain, Space race

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The IRS announced it is ramping up audits of wealthy taxpayers by 50%. Thousands of new employees will be hired to help with the endeavor, while improved AI systems will assist in selecting which millionaires and businesses to audit.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Campus protests

President Joe Biden made his first extensive remarks on the wave of unrest at colleges Thursday, drawing a line between what he called peaceful and violent protests while reiterating his support for Israel and dismissing the calls for the National Guard to intervene. He emphasized that both groups have the right to free speech, but also said the US was a “civil society” where “order must prevail.” When asked if the protests have forced him to reconsider American policies toward the Middle East, Biden said, “No.” Nationwide, more than 2,000 people have been arrested on college and university campuses since April 18. Protests in solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli siege in Gaza have also spread to campuses in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

2. Trump trial

Keith Davidson, a key witness who negotiated the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal hush money agreements, was on the stand Thursday in former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial. The defense tried to poke holes in Davidson’s character by questioning his involvement in other celebrity cases. Davidson admitted he told former Trump attorney Michael Cohen that if Trump lost the 2016 election, Daniels would lose her leverage against him. The next witness was digital evidence analyst Douglas Daus, who testified that Cohen had nearly 40,000 contacts on one of his cell phones, calling it “unusual.” Daus could potentially share other things he found on Cohen’s phone when testimony resumes today.

3. Beef recall

Eight tons of ground beef sold at Walmart locations nationwide have been recalled for possible E. coli contamination. In total, six meat items produced by Cargill Meat Solutions could be affected, according to a recall notice from the USDA. There have not been any confirmed reports of illnesses, but a spokesperson from the meat company said the products were recalled “out of an abundance of caution.” Walmart issued a statement reiterating its commitment to the “health and safety” of its customers. “As soon as we were notified of the recall, we immediately removed impacted products and informed customers who may have purchased these products,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

4. Dubai rain

Another round of heavy rain returned to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, forcing widespread business closures and flight cancellations. The storm comes just two weeks after record-setting rainfall triggered damaging floods in several parts of the country, which killed at least four people in the UAE and brought the bustling region to a halt. The floods also killed at least 19 others in Oman, including 10 children whose school bus was swept away in the deluge. The rainfall was not as heavy as the event two weeks ago, but Dubai experienced nearly an inch in 12 hours — more than twice what it usually receives over the months of April and May combined. Authorities have ordered remote working and studying in affected areas today.

5. Space race

China launched an uncrewed lunar mission today that aims to bring back samples from the far side of the moon for the first time, in a potentially major step forward for the country’s ambitious space program. The Chang’e-6 probe — China’s most complex robotic lunar mission to date — blasted off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China’s Hainan island, where space fans had gathered to watch the historic moment. The launch comes as multiple nations ramp up their lunar programs. Last year, India landed its first spacecraft on the moon, while Russia’s first lunar mission in decades ended in failure. In January, Japan became the fifth country to land a spacecraft on the moon, but its Moon Sniper is sending inconsistent signals.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Certified emotional support alligator is missing

The search is on to find Wally, a “gentle” emotional support alligator currently on the loose in Georgia.

Hockey crowd erupts when daughter mimics dad’s chugging

Who chugs their beverage better, dad or daughter? Watch this video to see a fun jumbotron chugathon.

‘Ping pong-sized’ hailstones ravage famous French wine region

A violent hailstorm wreaked havoc on vineyards in Chablis, ripping plants apart in the latest weather-related blow to hit local Chardonnay winemakers.

Women need to exercise and eat differently than men. Here’s how

You may have heard about the benefits of intermittent fasting and strength training. But are they equally beneficial to men and women? Not necessarily.

Orangutan observed treating wound using medicinal plant

Scientists working in Indonesia have observed an orangutan intentionally treating a wound on its face with a medicinal plant, the first time this behavior has been documented.

QUIZ TIME

Which country is being impacted by volcanic eruptions that have forced thousands to evacuate?

A. Guatemala

B. Indonesia

C. Russia

D. Chile

Take me to the quiz!

Last week, 42% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

TODAY’S NUMBER

960 million

That’s how many people are eligible to vote in India’s election, the world’s biggest. To prevent fraud or duplicate votes, election workers paint indelible ink, or “voter ink,” across the top of voters’ left index finger — leaving a stain that can take up to two weeks to wash off.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We see generative AI as a key opportunity across our products and believe we have advantages that set us apart there.”

— Apple CEO Tim Cook, teasing that artificial intelligence tools could be coming to Apple products in the near future, at a time when it’s currently behind competitors. Apple is largely expected to introduce generative AI tools at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. The company is also reportedly in talks with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to power an iPhone chatbot, a move that could potentially boost declining iPhone sales.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

This man surfed the biggest wave in history

Record-breaking surfer Sebastian Steudtner said he feels most at “peace” at the mercy of Mother Nature. Watch this video to learn how he mentally prepares to surf some of the most dangerous swells in the world.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.