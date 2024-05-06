Man points gun at Pennsylvania pastor during service before being tackled

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania church service was interrupted on Sunday when a gunman walked to the front of the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Bradford and pointed a gun at the pastor.

The moment was captured on the church’s livestream.

Pennsylvania State Police said the man, identified as Bernard Polite, 26, stood up in the middle of the service and attempted to shoot the pastor before being tackled by several members of the church.

“The firearm failed to discharge,” the Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

“I just seen a gun pointed right at me, and at that point all I could do was run for cover,” Pastor Glenn Germany told CNN affiliate WTAE.

“A congregation member took immediate action by grabbing onto POLITE.

The member and the pastor were able to subdue and disarm POLITE,” the police statement reads.

Allegheny County Police told CNN affiliate WTAE that a body was found inside the home of Polite.

Charges were filed against Polite, police said, but no information regarding a motive has been released.

“I’m thankful to God that I’m still here, because he definitely pulled the trigger,” Germany said.

According to WTAE, Polite was arraigned early Monday morning on several charges including attempted homicide.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

