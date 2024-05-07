Catch up on the day’s stories: High-tech car repairs, Boy Scouts rebrand, new iPads

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! How’s your 401(k) doing? This is an election year, and if history holds true, the answer is … probably pretty well. A recent analysis by retirement planning firm TIAA found that the stock market tends to perform slightly better during presidential election years — unless there’s a seismic event like 2008’s Great Recession.

Here's what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Car repairs: If you’re driving a newer vehicle, it probably came equipped with sensors and cameras. Those high-tech gadgets have made crash repairs more complicated and expensive than ever before — even for minor fender benders.

2️⃣ Boy Scouts: The youth service organization plans to change its name to Scouting America to help everyone, including boys and girls, feel welcome. The new moniker will take effect in February to coincide with the group’s 115th anniversary.

3️⃣ New iPads: Apple unveiled the latest versions of its tablets, and the Pro model includes an M4 processor. CEO Tim Cook called it an “outrageously powerful chip.”

4️⃣ Cultural concerns: “What will people say?” It’s a common question — and worry — among children of immigrants. A therapist tackles this touchy topic in her new book and offers tips on how to navigate fear of judgment.

5️⃣ Swiss Army Knife: The maker of the popular pocket tool plans to introduce a new version, and it’s missing one key feature. Victorinox also is developing new gadgets for cyclists and golfers in an effort to broaden the company’s appeal.

Watch this

👀 Safety first: A light beam scans workers’ hands before they prepare food with this technology that’s used worldwide. A salad chain executive explains how it works.

Editor’s picks

✅ Here's a quick look at today's top news headlines:

Check this out

📸 Fierce fashion: We rounded up the best looks from the red carpet at last night’s Met Gala in New York City, and Zendaya made everyone do a double take.

Listen in

🎧 Ultraprocessed foods: CNN’s Meg Tirrell talks with a nutrition expert about the risks these foods pose. They make up more than half of the typical American diet.

Your health

❤️ Vital signs: Do you get enough physical activity? A global initiative encourages doctors to discuss the importance of exercise during every interaction with patients.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿All-day champagne, 90 swimming pools and gold facials: Take a peek inside this new ultra-luxury resort in Dubai that snagged a spot on the list of the world’s best hotels.

