Ex-Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby to be sentenced in federal court for perjury and false mortgage application convictions

(CNN) — Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore’s former top prosecutor who gained national prominence for charging six police officers in connection with the 2015 death of Freddie Gray in a police van, is due to be sentenced in a federal court hearing starting Thursday after being convicted of making a false mortgage application and perjury.

US prosecutors asked the court to sentence Mosby, 44, to 20 months in prison, followed by a supervised release, according to a May 9 sentencing memorandum. That sentence, the memo says, would “make clear that those who break the law, including those in positions of public trust, will be held accountable.”

Attorneys for Mosby – who has claimed she is innocent and the charges against her politically motivated – argued in a May 16 response she “has been punished enough,” asking for a sentence of time served with one year of supervised release.

The sentencing this week follows Mosby’s conviction on three charges across two trials, a remarkable undoing for a prosecutor who took office just months before Gray died from spinal injuries suffered while in police custody in the back of a van. Three officers were acquitted, leading Mosby to drop the charges against the rest.

Mosby was first found guilty in November of two counts of perjury after prosecutors accused her of falsely claiming in 2020 she experienced “adverse financial consequences” as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic to withdraw $90,000 in retirement funds. At the time, she earned a gross salary of $247,955.58, the indictment said, and her pay was never reduced.

Mosby then was found guilty in February of making a false mortgage application stemming from the purchase of a Florida condo, the Justice Department said. At trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing Mosby falsely stated she had gotten a $5,000 gift from her husband to be applied to the purchase of the property to get a lower interest rate. In fact, the Justice Department said, Mosby sent her husband $5,000, which he then transferred back to her.

The jury in that trial acquitted Mosby of a second charge of making a false mortgage application stemming from the purchase of another Florida home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

