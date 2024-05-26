Start your week smart: Trump booed, Deadly landslide, Severe weather, Israel protests, Nicki Minaj

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

(CNN) — If you plan on taking to the skies this summer, rest assured, you will not be alone. US airlines are predicted to carry more than 270 million passengers from June 1 to August 31, according to an industry trade group. That’s a more than 6% increase from last summer — and a new record.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Former President Donald Trump was loudly and consistently booed throughout his speech Saturday at the Libertarian Party’s national convention, particularly when he asked attendees to “nominate me or at least vote for me.” Trump left the stage after 34 minutes, marking one of his shortest campaign speeches to date. The Libertarian Party is expected to select its presidential nominee later today.

• More than 670 people are feared dead following a devastating landslide in a remote region in northern Papua New Guinea, a UN official said, as rescuers continue to scramble to find survivors. The disaster hit the remote village of Kaokalam, about 370 northwest of the capital of Port Moresby, at approximately 3 a.m. local time on Friday, leaving a scar of mud and rocks on a steep mountainside slope.

• At least five people — including children — are dead after a possible tornado struck Texas overnight as severe storms caused power outages and forced residents to shelter in place across the Central US. More than 110 million people across broad swaths of the country are under the threat of large hail, damaging winds and fierce twisters today, mainly throughout the mid-Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee River valleys.

• Protesters clashed with police in Tel Aviv Saturday night following a day of rallies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of all hostages. Videos posted on social media show horse-mounted police and water cannons being used in an attempt to disperse crowds refusing to leave, resulting in violent clashes.

• Rapper Nicki Minaj postponed a UK concert after she was stopped by authorities Saturday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on allegations she was carrying drugs. Though Minaj was released from Dutch police custody on Saturday evening, the concert — set to be held in Manchester, England, on the same night — had to be canceled.

The week ahead

Monday

The last Monday in May is Memorial Day, a federal holiday honoring the men and women who died while serving in the US military. The Department of Veterans Affairs has compiled a list of more than 200 free Memorial Day observances and events across the country. Click here to search by state for an event near you.

Memorial Day is also widely recognized as the unofficial start of summer. AAA is projecting that nearly 44 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home during the holiday period, which began on May 23. That’s the second-highest number of travelers on record.

Tuesday

﻿Ireland, Spain and Norway plan to formally recognize a Palestinian state on May 28, in a move that is likely to bolster the global Palestinian cause but further strain relations between Europe and Israel. The three European nations say their landmark decision is the best way to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East. Still, the announcement sparked swift condemnation from Israel as its foreign minister ordered the immediate recall of its ambassadors from those countries. Most of the world already recognizes Palestinian statehood. More than 140 out of 193 member states in the UN have made their recognition official. But only some nations in the 27-member European Union are among them.

Jurors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial will return from the long holiday weekend for closing arguments, which are expected to take the entire day. Once arguments conclude, Judge Juan Merchan will instruct the jury regarding the charges they must consider against the defendant and the laws governing their deliberations. Here’s what happens next.

Wednesday

﻿South Africans head to the polls for what will likely be the most pivotal general election since the end of apartheid. Polls show the ruling African National Congress party could lose its majority for the first time since Nelson Mandela led the party to power in 1994. While polling can be challenging in South Africa, most analysts believe that the ANC faces its stiffest challenge yet with a population deeply frustrated by the country’s direction. This is the seventh general election South Africa has held since the end of white minority rule 30 years ago.

Thursday

The UK parliament will be officially dissolved ahead of the July 4 general election called by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Once that happens, the parliament that was formed in the 2019 general election ceases to exist — and all sitting lawmakers are no longer MPs. Sunak’s government will continue to run the country, albeit in a skeleton format.

Saturday

June 1 is the last day of voting in India — the world’s biggest democracy. Voting began in mid-April, and there are 969 million registered voters for this year’s election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a rare third term in power against an alliance of opposition parties that are seeking to unseat him.

One Thing: Diddy’s downfall

﻿In this week’s ”One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister explains what the fallout from disturbing surveillance video showing Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 can tell us about the wider #MeToo movement. Listen here.

Photos of the week

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

In theaters

“Ezra” stars Bobby Cannavale as a comedian co-parenting his autistic son with his ex-wife, played by Rose Byrne. When given the opportunity to perform a career-changing gig, Cannavale embarks on a cross-country road trip — taking Ezra along for the ride. The film also features Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, Rainn Wilson and William Fitzgerald, a 15-year-old with autism making his professional acting debut. “Ezra” opens on Friday.

Also hitting the big screen is “Summer Camp,” a comedy starring Kathy Bates, Diane Keaton and Alfre Woodard as best friends who have drifted apart over the decades since being inseparable campers in their youth. Eugene Levy is along for the ride.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

The first round of the French Open is currently underway on the clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris. World No. 1 Iga Świątek, who is attempting to win the fifth grand slam of her young career at the French Open, entered the tournament on a 12-match winning streak. Rafael Nadal, who won the French Open an astonishing 14 times, will be playing in what he says will be his final appearance at Roland Garros.

“The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” returns today with the 2024 edition of the Indianapolis 500. Part of the IndyCar Series, a talented field of 33 drivers will navigate 200 laps and 500 miles around the oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the ultimate test of speed and stamina

The NBA Conference Finals continue with the Dallas Mavericks playing Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves later today. Dallas leads the series 2-0. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are looking to sweep the Indiana Pacers with a win on Monday.

In the NHL playoffs, the New York Rangers face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final later today. That series is tied 1-1. And the Dallas Stars take the ice on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. That series is also tied 1-1.

The US Women’s Open tees off at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Friday. World No. 1 Nelly Korda has won six of her last seven starts on the LPGA Tour heading into the Open.

Also on Friday, President Biden will welcome back-to-back Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 67% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off …

‘Good Vibrations’

For six decades, perhaps no other band has been more closely associated with summer than The Beach Boys. Here’s hoping your holiday weekend is filled with plenty of sunshine, big waves and good vibes. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.