5 things to know for June 5: Immigration, Starliner mission, India election results, Hunter Biden, Atlanta water woes

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The US job market has been historically strong over the last few years, with layoffs at their lowest level since December 2022. However, a decline in job openings is now driving up the unemployment rate for recent college graduates trying to enter the workforce, according to federal data.

1. Immigration

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced new immigration restrictions that will allow the administration to ban asylum seekers who cross the US-Mexico border illegally. The executive action marks the administration’s most dramatic move on the southern border yet as Biden tries to gain the upper hand on immigration just weeks from the first presidential debate — by using the same authority former President Donald Trump tried to use in office. The measure could be turned on and off and would be lifted when there’s a daily average of fewer than 1,500 encounters between ports of entry, officials said. Several progressives blasted the move and the ACLU said it intends to file a lawsuit to stop the action from going into effect.

2. Starliner mission

Boeing’s Starliner mission will make its next attempt at launching two astronauts on a voyage to the International Space Station today. The historic mission, called the Crew Flight Test, is set to launch at 10:52 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to ride aboard the Starliner capsule on the 24-hour flight. If successful, this would mark only the sixth inaugural journey of a crewed spacecraft in US history. Williams will also make history as the first woman to fly aboard such a mission. However, a number of issues caused the previous crewed launch attempts, on May 6 and June 1, to be scrubbed. The event will stream live on NASA’s website.

3. India election results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared victory in India’s election after more than 640 million people cast their votes at polling stations across the country. “This is a victory for the world’s largest democracy,” Modi told supporters in New Delhi. However, Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fell short of securing the 272 seats needed to win an outright majority in parliament, a stunning upset that leaves them reliant on coalition partners to form a government. This is a personal blow to Modi, who had triumphantly vowed to win a 400-seat supermajority in this year’s election. Meanwhile, Indian stocks plunged Tuesday as Modi’s dream of a landslide victory slipped away, raising doubts about his ability to push through more aggressive economic reforms.

4. Hunter Biden

The second day of Hunter Biden’s trial laid the groundwork for both sides of his federal case as prosecutors and defense attorneys battled over the fundamental issue at play: whether Biden purchased a gun while addicted to drugs. Prosecutors on Tuesday showed the jury photos of drugs that they found on Hunter Biden’s devices, including images of a white substance taken from Biden’s infamous laptop and other devices. Text messages shown to the jury also demonstrated Hunter Biden’s efforts to get drugs and meet with dealers, prosecutors say. The defense argued that many of the text messages prosecutors had cited about the attempts to get drugs were months apart from when he purchased the firearm.

5. Atlanta water woes

Atlanta officials anticipate the city’s water service will return to normal today after a series of burst water mains left large portions of the city without safe drinking water and launched the city into a state of emergency. Parts of the city have been without water or under boil advisories since Friday, causing significant disruptions to medical and educational facilities. The string of breaks has highlighted the decaying infrastructure crisscrossing Atlanta and many other major American cities. “We are repairing pipes from 1920s, 1930s, 1940s, and our infrastructure is crumbling,” Atlanta Chief Operating Officer LaChandra Burks said. More than 30% of water mains in the US are over 50 years old. Failing water mains are on average 53 years old, research shows.

TODAY’S NUMBER

8,900

That’s nearly how many US antisemitic incidents were reported last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League, with a “dramatic” increase taking place since Hamas’ attack on Israel. On Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he’s “worried” about a possible terrorist attack following the events of October 7, saying the threat level for US law enforcement “has gone up enormously.”

TODAY’S QUOTE

“My team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation.”

— Novak Djokovic, announcing Tuesday that he has withdrawn from the French Open due to a knee injury. The defending world No. 1 tennis champion was aiming to win his 25th grand slam singles title at Roland Garros later this week.

