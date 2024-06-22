1 person killed and 7 others wounded in shooting outside Kentucky nightclub, police say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting outside a Louisville, Kentucky, nightclub early Saturday, police said.

First responders found two people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene outside H20 Lounge at 12:47 a.m., the Louisville Police Metro Department said in a statement. One of the victims, a man, was later pronounced dead.

The second person was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said.

Medical staff later reported that another six victims, all adults, showed up at area hospitals following the shooting. All six were shot, according to Aaron Ellis, a public information officer with the police department.

“Those injuries are believed to be non-life threatening,” police said.

Police did not have information on a suspect, and it’s unclear how many people opened fire or what led to the shooting.

“The relationship of the victims, if any, is not known at this time,” police said, adding that the shooting remains under investigation.

The country has seen a spate of shootings in the past few weeks, with at least 21 other mass shootings recorded by the Gun Violence Archive since last Friday. The Gun Violence Archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.