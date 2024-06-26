5 things to know for June 26: CNN Debate, Immigration, Kenya protests, Truck recalls, Evan Gershkovich

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Fifty years ago today, the first official barcode was scanned at a grocery store in Troy, Ohio. The symbol of parallel lines has since become the most prevalent tracking tool for products around the world, though many dispute who deserves the credit for its eventual success.

1. CNN Debate

A historic showdown between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is set for Thursday on CNN when the presumptive major party nominees meet for their first debate of this election cycle. Advisers and allies of Trump have privately encouraged him to focus intensely on the economy, crime and inflation, citing poll numbers that reflect he has the upper hand on these issues, sources familiar with the conversations tell CNN. Biden’s team, on the other hand, is setting up Trump as “unhinged” and unfit for a return to the Oval Office. Biden has also been participating in mock debates at Camp David this week as he confronts widespread doubts about whether he has the physical and mental capacity to handle a possible second four-year term.

2. Immigration

Migrant apprehensions at the US-Mexico border have dropped by more than 40% since President Biden announced asylum restrictions three weeks ago, according to the Department of Homeland Security. There are now under 2,400 encounters per day, the department said. Senior administration officials say the measure will be lifted when the daily average drops to less than 1,500 encounters between ports of entry. Under the rules of the sweeping executive order, migrants who cross the US-Mexico border illegally are barred from seeking asylum once a daily threshold is met. And unless they meet certain exceptions, they could be returned to Mexico or their country of origin.

3. Kenya protests

At least five people were shot dead after Kenyan police fired live rounds at demonstrators in Nairobi on Tuesday as outrage swelled over a controversial finance bill. The country has been in the grip of nationwide protests against proposed tax hikes, culminating in a “total shutdown” that quickly turned violent. Among the protesters was Auma Obama, the half-sister of former US President Barack Obama, who was tear gassed by police during a live interview with CNN. Kenyan police were also seen beating and arresting some paramedics who were helping injured protesters. President William Ruto, in an address to the nation, blamed “organized criminals” for the rising tensions.

4. Truck recalls

Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 pickup trucks because of an issue that can cause the transmission to suddenly shift down to first gear. Usually, first gear is used to drive a vehicle at very low speeds, so suddenly shifting to first gear at high speed could cause the truck to slow rapidly or even cause the driver to lose control. The trucks involved are from the 2014 model year. Separately, Tesla is recalling the Cybertruck again due to a piece of plastic trim that may fly off from the vehicle while it’s being driven. Thousands of Cybertrucks are also being recalled for a separate issue in the electric motor that powers its single huge windshield wiper. The issue may allow excessive electrical current to run through the motor, causing it to fail.

5. Evan Gershkovich

The trial of Evan Gershkovich, the first American journalist to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War, began today in a closed hearing that has been condemned by the US. Gershkovich, 32, was arrested while reporting for the Wall Street Journal, which he joined just weeks before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While many newsrooms subsequently pulled their reporters out of Russia, Gershkovich remained, covering the war and how it was changing life in the country. He was arrested in March 2023 and Russian officials later accused him of spying for the CIA. Gershkovich, the US government, and the WSJ have vehemently denied the charges against him. His trial is expected to last months. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

It’s so hot in DC, Lincoln’s wax head melted off

A heat wave in Washington, DC, caused the head of an Abraham Lincoln statue to melt almost completely off! See the video here.

Consumers urged to avoid some popular ice cream products

It may be a good time to check your freezers. Some ice cream products from brands including Friendly’s, Hershey’s and Chipwich could contain possible traces of Listeria, according to health officials.

‘I’m amazed I lived to tell the tale’: Award-winning photographer on a life spent in the wild

Acclaimed photographer Greg du Toit has spent the past two decades photographing lions, rhinos and elephants. These are some of his most striking wildlife collections shown around the world.

Michael Phelps rips World Anti-Doping Agency for inconsistent enforcement of rules

Legendary Olympian Michael Phelps on Tuesday described an inconsistent application of anti-doping rules that is driving frustration among clean athletes at the Olympic Games.

Satellite launches to keep an eye on space weather

Forecasters will soon be able to see real-time mapping of lightning activity on Earth and keep a closer eye on solar storms unleashed by the sun, thanks to a new weather satellite.

TODAY’S NUMBER

120

That’s how many herds of cattle across the US have tested positive for bird flu, a highly contagious infection that appears to be spreading through contact with raw milk. The CDC announced Tuesday that it is starting new rounds of testing on dairy workers and milk products to better understand the impact of the virus.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This country cannot afford to splinter into little pieces.”

— Westchester County Executive George Latimer, calling for unity after winning his Democratic primary against Rep. Jamaal Bowman in New York. Latimer’s win on Tuesday marks the first defeat for a member of the House “Squad” of progressive lawmakers. It is also a victory for pro-Israel groups, which backed Latimer with historic levels of spending.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Can you give your pet ice?

Do you let your dog lick ice? Do you apply sunscreen to your cat? These tips and warning signs can help keep your pets healthy as temperatures rise.

