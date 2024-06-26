Robert Crimo III, accused of July 4th parade mass shooting, set to appear in court today for possible change of plea

By Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — Robert Crimo III, the man accused of opening fire from a rooftop onto Fourth of July parade revelers in Highland Park, Illinois, two years ago, killing seven people and injuring dozens of others, is set to appear in court Wednesday for a possible change of plea, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Crimo’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Crimo previously pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of first-degree murder – three for each deceased victim – as well as 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each victim struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel, the office said.

The charges stem from the mass shooting in Highland Park, a wealthy suburb north of Chicago, at an Independence Day parade just after 10 a.m. The shooter was perched on a rooftop overlooking the parade route and used a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15” to fire more than 70 rounds into the crowd, sending hundreds of attendees fleeing in terror, authorities said.

Crimo, 21 at the time, allegedly dressed in women’s clothing to conceal his identity and used makeup to cover his tattoos during the shooting, according to investigators. Afterward, he left the roof and blended in with the fleeing crowd, sparking a regional hunt for his whereabouts.

Crimo was arrested after a brief car chase in nearby Lake Forest later that day. He admitted he carried out the attack and said he emptied two 30-round magazines before loading the weapon with a third and continuing to fire, authorities said in court.

The attack left seven people dead, including five people over the age of 60. The victims were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Dozens more were injured, including an 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed by a shot to the back.

Shooter legally purchased weapons despite run-ins with police

The shooter legally purchased multiple weapons, including the one used in the attack, even though he had two encounters with police in 2019 related to threats to himself and others, according to authorities.

Officers performed a welfare check on Crimo III in April 2019, after he “attempted to commit suicide by machete,” a police report states. An attorney for his parents has disputed details of the incidents described in police reports.

Police returned to the home in September 2019 after a family member reported Crimo III said he was going to kill everyone, directing the threat at those in his home, according to a police report. Officers confiscated several knives from Crimo III’s closet, but his father retrieved them from the police station later that day, per the report.

Still, Crimo III bought five guns, including two rifles, in the years after the September 2019 visit from police, according to Chris Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

The shooter’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., pleaded guilty last November to seven counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct for signing his son’s application for an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification card in 2019, months after the police reports about his concerning behavior. The card is required for gun purchases in Illinois, and people under 21 need a guardian to sign the application.

As part of the plea deal, Crimo Jr. was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of probation, and he agreed to testify against his son if called.

Prior to the shooting, Crimo III posted music on several major streaming platforms under the pseudonym Awake the Rapper, and he apparently made and posted music videos online featuring ominous lyrics and animated scenes of gun violence.

In one video entitled “Are you Awake,” a cartoon animation of a stick-figure shooter resembling the suspect’s appearance is seen wearing tactical gear and carrying out an attack with a rifle. Crimo, seen with multicolored hair and face tattoos, narrates, “I need to just do it. It is my destiny.”

In January 2023, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law legislation that bans the sale of assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines. The law also requires people who already own semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership. In November 2023, the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the law in a 4-3 ruling after months of legal challenges, during which the Supreme Court had declined to intervene.

