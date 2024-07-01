5 things to know for July 1: Presidential race, Supreme Court, Hurricane Beryl, Plane safety, France election

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — As our daily interactions become more digital, emojis are evolving to help us convey our particular emotions via text messages. Emojis can also dramatically alter the meaning of a sentence — and sometimes reveal what generation you belong to. 👀 Take this CNN quiz to see what your texting style says about you.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Presidential race

President Joe Biden’s family is encouraging him to stay in the 2024 race, offering him their “unequivocal support” during a family gathering at Camp David on Sunday, according to two Biden advisers. The meeting came as Biden and his campaign are confronting an avalanche of calls for the president to drop out after his dismal performance during last week’s CNN presidential debate. Sources say the family has also discussed whether any of Biden’s top advisers should be fired and whether campaign staffing changes should be made. A new CBS/YouGov poll found that 72% of registered voters now believe that Biden does not have the mental and cognitive health to serve as president, compared to 28% of voters who said he should stay in the race.

2. Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is expected to hand down its final opinions of the term today, resolving the question of whether former President Donald Trump may claim immunity from federal election subversion charges. Trump and his team have raised that, without at least some form of immunity, future presidents would over time be subjected to politically motivated prosecutions. The court will also decide two cases at the intersection of the First Amendment and social media. At issue are laws enacted in Florida and Texas aimed at stopping social media giants like Facebook and X from throttling conservative views. The state laws ban online platforms from removing or demoting posts that express opinions, such as political content.

3. Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl, a powerful Category 3 storm, is on track to slam into the Caribbean today with life-threatening storm surge and violent winds. The hurricane’s core is most at risk of striking Grenada, St. Vincent or the Grenadines, forecasts show. Beryl’s arrival marks an exceptionally early — and likely devastating — start to the Atlantic hurricane season. It reached Category 4 strength on Sunday, making it the earliest storm of such strength on record in the Atlantic Ocean and the only Category 4 storm ever recorded in the month of June. The storm reduced slightly to a Category 3 earlier today as several communities brace for widespread damage and power outages.

4. Plane safety

Boeing has agreed to buy Spirit Aerosystems, one of its major suppliers and manufacturing partners, as part of the aircraft maker’s plan to overhaul its badly damaged safety reputation. Spirit makes major parts of several Boeing models, including the fuselages for the 737 Max — which remains under scrutiny for numerous safety flaws that have come to light. Meanwhile, the Justice Department is nearing an agreement with Boeing that would include a corporate monitor and a fine in exchange for a guilty plea to criminal charges, according to lawyers representing the families of victims of two fatal 737 Max crashes, who rebuked the offer as a “sweetheart deal.”

5. France election

Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party has taken the lead in the first round of France’s parliamentary elections, projections showed on Sunday, as President Emmanuel Macron’s party slumped to third place. While the RN is on track to win the most seats in the National Assembly, it may fall short of the 289 seats required for an absolute majority, suggesting France may be heading for a hung parliament and more political uncertainty. Macron has pledged to see out the remainder of his final presidential term, which runs until 2027, but he now faces the prospect of having to appoint a prime minister from an opposition party in a rare arrangement known as “cohabitation.”

HAPPENING LATER

Steve Bannon set to begin prison sentence

Steve Bannon, a former Donald Trump White House strategist, is set to report to a federal prison in Connecticut today to begin a four-month sentence for defying a congressional subpoena. The Supreme Court on Friday denied a long-shot effort by Bannon to avoid reporting to prison while he challenges his conviction before the federal appeals court in Washington, DC.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Simone Biles qualifies for a third Olympics after dominating US Olympic Gymnastics Trials

Biles’ qualification for her third Olympics marks the latest chapter in her storied career.

Euro 2024: England defeats Slovakia in extra time

An exquisite injury-time goal from Jude Bellingham handed England a dramatic lifeline in a 2-1 victory against Slovakia at Euro 2024.

This 12-year-old memorized the periodic table at age 2. He’s heading to NYU after finishing high school in just 2 years

This ambitious student plans to attend New York University in the fall, but he’s already got his sights set on beginning a doctoral program.

Sizzling out? As peak barbecue season begins, fewer Americans are buying grills

To BBQ or not to BBQ? That is one question on Americans’ minds heading toward July 4 as grills are not as hot of an item as they once were.

Every room in this California hotel has a wildly different theme

It’s a feast for the eyes. See the video here.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$1 billion

That’s how much Disney’s animated film “Inside Out 2” has earned at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing film of the year. It is the first movie to pass the $1 billion mark since “Barbie,” which came out last July.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It is a public health menace, particularly for children and for young people.”

— Australian Health Minister Mark Butler, announcing that Australia will restrict vape sales to pharmacies in a “world-leading” move to cut nicotine use. Effective today, users in the country will need to present a doctor’s prescription to a pharmacist to buy vapes.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Holograms in hospitals?

A new holographic display in a Texas hospital allows doctors to “teleport” to meet patients. Watch this video to see the impressive technology in action.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.