5 things to know for July 2: Hurricane Beryl, Presidential immunity, Social media, Ukraine coup attempt, Gaza

(CNN) — China now has the first samples ever collected from the far side of the moon and says it will share them with scientists around the world. But US access could be hampered by a 2011 law that prohibits space coordination between NASA and China without special authorization.

1. Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl is churning toward Jamaica as a dangerous Category 5 storm after leaving at least one person dead and inflicting ruin across the Caribbean islands on Monday. The storm has already ripped through scores of homes in Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where many are still without power or water. Beryl continues to smash records as it kicks off an exceptionally early hurricane season — now becoming the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record and only the second Atlantic storm of such strength to be recorded in July. Forecasts show harsh winds and rain will be felt in Hispaniola today with as much as 3 feet of storm surge. Government officials have also activated national disaster response protocols in Jamaica, where water levels may rise 5 feet above normal tide levels.

2. Presidential immunity

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump may claim immunity from criminal prosecution for some of the actions he took before leaving office. President Joe Biden condemned the decision, which ruled that presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for core official acts, and issued a stern warning over a possible second term for Trump. “There are no kings in America. Each, each of us is equal before the law,” Biden said in a speech from the White House. Biden warned the high court set a “dangerous precedent because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law even including the Supreme Court of the United States.” The decision will likely delay Trump’s federal election subversion trial related to his actions on January 6 even further.

3. Social media

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to settle major questions raised in a blockbuster dispute over laws intended to protect conservative viewpoints on social media. The decision delays a final ruling on whether it is unconstitutional for states to pass laws preventing online platforms from moderating their own websites. Republican governors in Texas and Florida previously argued that laws are needed to keep sites such as Facebook and Instagram from discriminating against conservatives. The justices’ decision means the laws will remain blocked for now while lower courts continue to sort out the constitutional questions involved.

4. Ukraine coup attempt

Ukraine has foiled an alleged plot to overthrow the government that “would have played into Russia’s hands,” security officials in the war-torn country said Monday. Ukrainian authorities arrested at least four suspected coup organizers who allegedly planned to trigger a riot in Kyiv on June 30 as a distraction to seize control of the Ukrainian parliament and remove the military and political leadership from power. It is unclear if those accused have any connection with Russia, which has waged a devastating full-scale invasion against its southwestern neighbor for nearly two and a half years. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

5. Gaza

As the war in Gaza nears 10 months, Israel issued new evacuation orders today in the enclave, including for eastern Khan Younis and Rafah. The latest orders have forced residents — many of whom were already displaced — to seek shelter elsewhere in what signals the possibility of another ground operation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said the country’s military is nearing the “end of the stage of eliminating” Hamas’ army in Gaza. He again vowed that Israel would achieve its goals, including returning the hostages that were abducted by Hamas militants on October 7. Israeli attacks in Gaza have since killed more than 37,700 Palestinians and injured over 86,000 people, according to Gaza health officials.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Trump Tower is coming to Saudi Arabia

The Trump Organization revealed plans Monday to develop a luxury Trump Tower in Saudi Arabia. Critics are raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest should the former president return to the White House.

This electric car battery takes less than 5 minutes to charge

Faster charging times are a key demand among many electric vehicle drivers. A British startup may have found the answer.

Bionic leg restores natural walking speeds and steps

A new study shows that neuro-controlled prosthetics, or bionic limbs, could help some amputees walk and move like anyone else.

This artist won an AI photo competition. Except his picture was real

CNN spoke with artist Miles Astray, who won an AI photography contest with a real picture of a flamingo. The judges of the competition were not so happy.

Royal talent: Drawings by teenage Queen Victoria to go up for auction

A set of 19th-century drawings by a teenage Queen Victoria will be put up for auction in London next week. See the sketches here.

TODAY’S NUMBER

30

That’s how many people were injured on an Air Europa flight from Madrid to Uruguay after strong turbulence forced the Boeing plane to make an emergency landing. While there’s no evidence so far that the injuries were caused by a manufacturing problem, Boeing has recently faced a series of whistleblowers alleging safety issues at the company.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We will continue to fight.”

— First lady Jill Biden, appearing as Vogue’s new cover star just days after President Biden’s shaky first debate performance rattled the Democratic party. She told the magazine that they “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Baking dessert on the grill

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, you may be searching for the perfect party recipe. Look no further — Chef Tyler Florence shows us how to bake desserts on the grill with a strawberry upside-down cake that will impress everyone at your next cookout.

