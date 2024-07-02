Motorbiking around the world, ‘silent eating disorder,’ sharks in jeopardy: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Sharks have endured a lot during their 450 million years on Earth. They’ve survived five mass extinctions, including the asteroid that wiped out 75% of life on the planet, but several species are now in danger of dying out. Learn how you can help.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Adventure of a lifetime: Lavi Scholl and Ollie Gamblin set off on a motorbike trip around the world. Along the way they visited 39 countries and even managed to squeeze in a quick wedding. They also made it into the record books.

2️⃣ Food fears: A condition known as ARFID can be debilitating and cause long-term health problems. Here’s what experts want you to know about this “silent eating disorder.”

3️⃣ Mystery solved: Scientists wanted to know why there was a dramatic shift in the path of the Ganges River 2,500 years ago. The answer was hidden in grains of sand.

4️⃣ Eyeing a legacy: Professional golfer Jordan Spieth is launching a junior tournament and fundraiser inspired in part by his younger sister, who has autism. His foundation helps military veterans, pediatric cancer patients and children with special needs.

5️⃣ Au revoir: An iconic Parisian drag cabaret club that has hosted singers such as Liza Minnelli and Serge Gainsbourg is closing due to financial struggles. Chez Michou inspired the classic French film “La Cage aux Folles.”

Watch this

👀 Lake life: There are plenty of aquatic options for visitors to Duluth, Minnesota — all courtesy of Lake Superior. You can fish for trout, walk along the world’s largest freshwater sandbar and drink spirits distilled with the lake’s water.

Top headlines

• As Biden digs in, some top Democrats want him out of the race this week

• FDA approves donanemab, Eli Lilly’s treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease

• Trump’s sentencing in hush money case postponed until September

$91 trillion

💰 That’s how much money governments owe — an amount almost equal to the size of the global economy.

Quiz time

🏀 Which Boston Celtics player reportedly signed a five-year, $314 million contract — the largest in NBA history?

A. Al Horford

B. Jrue Holiday

C. Jaylen Brown

D. Jayson Tatum

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Your health

💊 Antidepressants: They can be lifesavers for people struggling with their mental health, but a new study found that some contribute to weight gain more than others. Here’s what you should know.

Good vibes

🍨 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿Bet you didn’t know there’s an “ice cream college” in Pennsylvania that teaches you all about what goes into making this sweet treat. Get the inside scoop.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

💬 What did you like about today’s 5 Things PM? Did we miss anything? Email us: 5ThingsPM@cnn.com

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Boston star Jayson Tatum agreed to the massive contract extension after leading the Celtics to the NBA championship. Test your knowledge of American history with our July Fourth Quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.