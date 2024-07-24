5 things to know for July 24: Biden speech, Secret Service, Nepal plane crash, Russian troops, Climate change

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Biden speech

President Joe Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office speech at 8 p.m. ET today on his decision to drop out of the 2024 race. It will be the first time the country hears from the president extensively since his abrupt decision to exit the presidential race on Sunday. Biden, who had been isolating at his home in Delaware since testing positive for Covid-19 nearly a week ago, tested negative on Tuesday, according to his physician, and is expected to return to the White House later in the day. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the first rally of her 2024 presidential campaign, told supporters in Wisconsin Tuesday that she will spend the coming weeks “continuing to unite our party” ahead of the Democratic National Convention in August.

2. Secret Service

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday amid scrutiny of security lapses related to the recent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump. She acknowledged that on July 13, the day of the shooting at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally, the agency “fell short” of its mission “to protect our nation’s leaders.” There have been bipartisan calls in Congress for Cheatle’s resignation and a push by some Republicans to impeach her. Lawmakers were particularly incensed after her appearance in front of the House Oversight Committee on Monday, where she was unwilling to answer many of the committee’s questions. An extensive investigation is underway as authorities try to piece together details to uncover the shooter’s motive.

3. Nepal plane crash

At least 18 people were killed after a small plane skidded off the runway in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu today, local officials said. The pilot, who has been hospitalized, is the sole survivor of the Saurya Airlines crash. All of the passengers on board —18 Nepalis and a Yemeni citizen — were employees of the carrier, according to police. The aircraft crashed during takeoff from Kathmandu to the city of Pokhara and was en route for technical maintenance, an airline spokesperson said. The crash once again highlights the dangers of air travel in Nepal, a country often referred to as one of the riskiest places to fly due to multiple factors, including its mountainous terrain.

4. Russian troops

Russia is offering Moscow residents a record $22,000 to fight in Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin scrambles to boost his troop numbers. The one-time signing bonus comes as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine grinds on in its third year. While Russia’s casualty figures remain shrouded in secrecy, estimates say the death toll among troops is high. More than 70,000 soldiers were likely killed or wounded in May and June alone, the UK Defense Ministry said. It is estimated that Russia has lost around 87% of the active-duty ground troops it had prior to launching its invasion of Ukraine and two-thirds of its pre-invasion tanks, a source familiar with a declassified US intelligence assessment told CNN in December.

5. Climate change

Sunday was the hottest day in recorded history, according to a climate tracking agency that has monitored temperatures since the mid-1900s. Around a hundred cities across the US are experiencing their hottest start to summer on record and swaths of southern Europe have been grappling with triple-digit temperatures. Global average temperatures typically peak during the Northern Hemisphere summer, between late June and early August. They also fluctuate based on natural factors: seasons, large-scale climate patterns and solar activity — and on unnatural factors: the pollution from human activity, including the burning of fossil fuels, which is chiefly driving the planet’s temperature steadily upward.

HAPPENING LATER

Netanyahu to address Congress

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address Congress today as a rift deepens between Israel and the Biden administration over the war in Gaza. Some members of Congress have said they will not attend Netanyahu’s speech, either as a protest of the war or due to previously scheduled events.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Hollywood is energized by Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris has received the support of some major Hollywood stars as she moves to secure the Democratic nomination. Read about the nature of celebrity influence on this year’s historic election.

How this ‘off-putting’ color shaded the internet and beyond

Barbie pink was the hot color of 2023. Now, slime green — also known as Brat green — has become the defining color of summer 2024.

Are cold showers good for you?

Cold showers are a popular wellness practice alongside cold plunges or ice baths, but do they work? Experts weigh in on what the research shows.

What you should know about toxic ‘forever chemicals’

Some toxic “forever chemicals” found in pesticides are being used on food, in homes, and even in pet flea treatments, according to a new study. Learn how you can limit your possible exposure.

Snoop Dogg will be one of the final torchbearers at the Paris Olympics

The torch relay is on its way to Paris! American rapper Snoop Dogg will be one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame.

In today’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN contributor Bob Costas tells us what to watch for at the Paris Olympics ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony. Listen to the episode here.

IN MEMORIAM

Influential Blues musician John Mayall passed away peacefully at his home this week, according to a post on his verified Facebook page. He was 90 years old. The two-time Grammy-nominated artist was a pioneer of Blues music in England during the 1960s. He was appointed Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005 and inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2016.

TODAY’S NUMBER

3,000

That’s roughly how many North Korean balloons, often filled with garbage and even manure have fallen in South Korea since May, according to officials. Some of the latest trash-laden balloons fell near South Korea’s presidential office, further raising tensions and rhetoric on the Korean Peninsula.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Effective policing comes down to good judgment in highly stressful situations.”

— Josh Campbell, CNN security correspondent and former federal agent, analyzing new body-camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman who had called 911 for help. The disturbing video released Monday shows several clues suggesting Massey may have been experiencing a mental health issue during her interaction with police. The deputy has been fired from his role and charged with murder in the case.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Olympic uniforms go viral

CNN met the Mongolian design team whose national Opening and Closing Ceremony Olympic uniforms have captivated people on social media. Watch the video here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.