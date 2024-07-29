Earthquake shakes Los Angeles, with epicenter near Barstow

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — An earthquake shook the Los Angeles region Monday afternoon.

The US Geological Survey reported a 4.9 magnitude quake with an epicenter near Barstow – about 103 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The quake was at a depth of nearly five miles, according to the USGS.

The magnitude was downgraded from an initial report of 5.1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

