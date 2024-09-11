Protests break out in DC following fatal police shooting of a Black ‘violence interrupter’

By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

(CNN) — Peaceful protests over the fatal police shooting of a Black “violence interrupter” in Washington, DC, turned violent Tuesday evening when protesters threw bottles and rocks at police officers, leading to arrests, authorities said.

Crowds had gathered outside the Metropolitan Police Department 7th District station in southeast DC, calling for justice for Justin Robinson, a 26-year-old activist against gun violence killed by police early morning on September 1 at a McDonald’s drive-thru. The incident was captured on two body-camera videos, which were released Monday evening.

“The Metropolitan Police Department’s model use of force and training emphasizes de-escalation, proportionality, and reasonableness,” Robinson family attorney Brandon Burrell told CNN Wednesday. “None of which was exhibited by MPD on the day they brutally killed Justin Robinson.”

The two officers involved, Vasco Mateus, who has been with the department for four years, and Bryan Gilchrist, for 2.5 years, have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, police said.

CNN has contacted the police union representing officers with the Metropolitan Police Department but did not immediately receive a response.

“My first reaction is anytime there’s a loss of life, it’s a tragic thing for our community whether it’s via an officer-involved shooting, whether it’s one of our officers who loses his or her life, or whether it’s a community member that loses his or her life, not necessarily in this situation, but in any situation, and I’m always bothered and disturbed by it,” MPD Chief Pamela A. Smith said at a news conference Monday.

The release of the body-camera footage Monday coincided with police in Miami releasing a video of officers pulling Miami Dolphins NFL player Tyreek Hill from his car and detaining him, further heightening scrutiny of law enforcement’s use of force, particularly against people of color. The officer who detained Hill has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under review.

Family attorney: ‘This was police brutality’

The body-camera footage reveals a chaotic interaction lasting just over 10 minutes.

At least seven officers, some of whom were people of color, surrounded Robinson’s car, which was stopped mid-drive-thru after a crash. Officers said they found Robinson unresponsive, with a firearm inside the vehicle.

Details of the crash, as well as how long Robinson was unresponsive before police arrived, remain unclear.

Officer Gilchrist arrived at around 5:35 a.m. and called for backup, describing to dispatchers an unconscious man with a gun on his lap, according to the body-camera footage.

As more officers arrived, Gilchrist can be heard discussing how to approach the suspect: “So, what we need is deadly coverage and extraction,” he says in the video.

When Robinson began moving, officers issued verbal commands for him to keep his hand off the weapon.

The window was initially rolled up and Robinson appears to roll it down as Gilchrist repeatedly yells, “Hands up, hands up.”

As they approached with their weapons drawn, Robinson appeared to reach out the window and grabbed one of the officer’s firearms, MPD said. The footage, however, is unclear because Robinson’s face has been blurred, a redaction that is required by law, MPD Chief Smith said.

An officer can be heard saying, “I’ll shoot you in the F**king face,” though it’s unclear which one said it. Then, Gilchrist and another officer fired multiple shots at Robinson, video shows.

Although the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department already was the scene and provided immediate care, Robinson died from his injuries.

“It wasn’t proportionate to shoot him 10 times, and the actions of MPD escalated the encounter,” Burrell said. “This was police brutality.”

Robinson’s family was initially reluctant to release the body-camera footage, as they were informed it would be redacted, his sister, Tralicia, told CNN affiliate WUSA.

“We wanted to watch the video ourselves and then be able to tell our own story before the video was redacted,” she said.

On Saturday, Robinson’s family attorney consented to release the footage, Smith said.

Asia West, Robinson’s aunt, told CNN affiliate WJLA in an interview on Tuesday she watched the body-camera footage and “cried myself to sleep.”

“They took his life like he meant nothing. That’s a problem. The officers that killed him should be held responsible for murder,” West told WJLA.

‘He always had a smile’

Robinson was a well-loved figure in his community, Burrell said. He worked as a “violence interrupter” with Cure the Streets, a public safety program created by the District of Columbia’s Office of the Attorney General to reduce gun violence. The program employs people with strong community ties to the neighborhoods they serve, its website says.

“He always had a smile,” his sister told WUSA. “If anyone ever see him and it’s time to depart they’ll say, ‘I love you,’ and he’ll say, ‘I love you more.”

Robinson’s family is devastated and preparing for his funeral on Thursday, Burrell said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover legal fees, a memorial service, and support for Robinson’s family. The page describes him as a “beloved son, brother, friend, and a beacon of hope for many.”

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.