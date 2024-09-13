5 things to know for Sept. 13: Presidential debates, Boeing strike, Housing market, Ukraine, Typhoon Yagi



WDRB, WLS, CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Whether you are superstitious or not, you probably won’t be able to escape the chatter around today’s spooky calendar date: Friday the 13th. The fear of the number 13 dates back centuries and has a combination of religious and cultural origins — but it could be just as lucky as it is unlucky, depending on your outlook.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Presidential debates

Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he would not participate in another presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” Trump posted on Truth Social, referencing his first face-off with President Joe Biden in June and his second with Harris on Tuesday. The former president said he doesn’t need a rematch because he won Tuesday night’s debate — even though every major scientific poll about the debate had found that Harris won, according to a CNN Fact Check. Harris reiterated her call for another matchup during a rally in Charlotte on Thursday, saying, “I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate because this election and what is at stake could not be more important.”

2. Boeing strike

Union members at Boeing rejected a proposed four-year contract with the troubled aircraft manufacturer, authorizing the first strike at the company in 16 years. About 33,000 workers started walking off the job today, citing grievances with past contract terms. The strike will virtually stop commercial airplane production at one of America’s biggest manufacturing giants and its largest exporter, dealing a potential blow to the US economy. It will not affect consumer travel but it will cause a delay in deliveries of jets promised to airlines, cutting off Boeing’s primary source of cash. Boeing said it is eager to return to the negotiating table to reach a new deal and remains “committed to resetting our relationship with our employees.”

3. Housing market

Mortgage rates fell this week to the lowest point since February 2023 — a welcome sign for Americans grappling with a tough housing market. The standard, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.20% in the week ended September 12, mortgage financing giant Freddie Mac said Thursday. That’s well below the two-decade high of 7.79% in October 2023. But even with borrowing costs heading lower, the US housing market is still unaffordable for millions of home seekers, particularly those with low incomes. Renters across America are also struggling, especially in urban population centers such as New York City, Los Angeles and the Miami metropolitan area, according to a recent Moody’s report. Renters in those areas dish out more than 30% of their income toward rent, the report said.

Is housing one of the defining factors in how you’ll cast your vote in the presidential election? Share your story with CNN here

4. Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned NATO alliance leaders that a move to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of longer-range Western missiles to strike deep inside his country would be considered an act of war. “This will mean that NATO countries — the United States and European countries — are at war with Russia. And if this is the case, then, bearing in mind the change in the essence of the conflict, we will make appropriate decisions in response to the threats that will be posed to us,” Putin said Thursday. Putin’s comments come as President Joe Biden and NATO partners appear increasingly open to the possibility of allowing Ukrainian forces to use Western-provided long-range weapons systems to strike at Russian military targets.

5. Typhoon Yagi

Typhoon Yagi, Asia’s most powerful storm this year, has wreaked havoc across southern China and Southeast Asia since it made landfall last week. More than 200 people have died in Vietnam in the aftermath of the storm and dozens of others are missing as flash floods and landslides take their toll, state media reported Thursday. Yagi has left a trail of destruction following days of intense rainfall and powerful winds over 90 mph. Despite weakening on Sunday, downpours continued and rivers remain dangerously high. The heavy rains also damaged factories in export-focused northern Vietnam’s industrial hubs.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Janet Jackson reveals she had another wardrobe malfunction

Janet Jackson’s infamous Super Bowl halftime show moment with Justin Timberlake wasn’t her only wardrobe malfunction … The singer revealed another slip-up happened in front of Queen Elizabeth.

McDonald’s $5 value meal is sticking around until December

The fast-food giant is trying to beef up sales with a slew of fall deals.

Mesmerizing images from Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest

The phases of Venus, the Aurora Australis and the International Space Station transiting the Sun all feature as category winners in the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffers concussion

The 26-year-old quarterback suffered a concussion during Miami’s 31-10 loss in Thursday’s game against the visiting Buffalo Bills — marking another head injury for a player who expressed concern about his history of them.

Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes in New York

A Manhattan grand jury has indicted disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on new sex crimes. Here’s the latest on the case.

QUIZ TIME

Which type of juice sold at chain retailers across the US has been recalled over concerns about arsenic levels?

A. Cranberry juice

B. Orange juice

C. Apple juice

D. Pineapple juice

Take me to the quiz!

Last week, 51% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

TODAY’S NUMBER

67

​​That’s how many active wildfires are burning across the US, including nine in California and two in Nevada, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. California’s Line Fire in San Bernardino County is burning so intensely that it has created its own weather.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Back at home, we all have a lot of work to do, but from here — looks like a perfect world.”

— Billionaire Jared Isaacman, describing his view of Earth as he completed the first commercial spacewalk carried out by a crew made up entirely of non-government astronauts. Now that the daring SpaceX mission has concluded, the four-person crew will spend another couple days in orbit working through a list of experiments. The spacecraft could make its return home this weekend.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Arizona resident finds Lego stuck in nose after nearly 30 years

An Arizona resident has finally removed a Lego Dot from their nose after nearly three decades. Here’s how the sticky situation came about.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.