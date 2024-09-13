A confrontation at pro-Israeli rally leads to gunfire after a man tackles one of the demonstrators

By Andy Rose, David Williams and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — A suspected gunman and the man he allegedly shot both face charges of assault after a clash at a pro-Israeli demonstration in Newton, Massachusetts, authorities said.

The fracas began when a man with no connection to the rally “began shouting comments at the demonstrators” around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

“Words were exchanged back and forth across the street,” the prosecutor said in a news conference Thursday.

The man eventually crossed the street toward the rally “and jumped upon one of the demonstrators,” Ryan said. “A scuffle ensued. During that scuffle, the individual who had come across the street was shot by a member of the demonstrating group.”

The 31-year-old man who was shot was hospitalized and is expected to survive his injuries, the district attorney’s office said Friday. Authorities have not identified the Newton resident, but police have applied for a criminal complaint against him for assault and battery, the prosecutor’s office said.

“An assault and battery that does not occur in the presence of a police officer is not an arrestable offense,” Ryan’s office said in a written statement. “The person charged is then entitled to a hearing before the Clerk Magistrate to determine whether probable cause exists.”

Investigators believe the person who was tackled in the scuffle, 47-year-old Scott Hayes of Framingham, was the demonstrator who shot the Newton man, the prosecutor’s office said. Authorities believe Hayes legally owned the gun used in the shooting.

Hayes was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury, the district attorney said. He was arraigned Friday afternoon, and a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf. His license to carry also was suspended, the district attorney says.

CNN has attempted to reach Hayes’ attorney for comment.

Edited footage of the alleged incident has been circulating on social media. Newton Police Chief George McMains asked the public to send videos or tips of the incident as investigators try to piece together the circumstances.

Police will also provide “extra patrols at the houses of worship over the next several days,” McMains said.

Newton’s mayor implored the public to avoid jumping to conclusions.

“I have two asks: First, let the Newton police do their work and get the facts straight,” Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said. “Second, I ask everyone to remain calm.”

CNN’s Aaron Eggleston contributed to this report.

