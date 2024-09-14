Miami-Dade Police officer at the center of Tyreek Hill traffic stop has been suspended several times, police records show

By Carlos Suarez and Denise Royal, CNN

(CNN) — The Miami-Dade Police officer placed on administrative duties after the controversial traffic stop of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill has been suspended multiple times, police records show.

Officer Danny Torres was placed on suspension at least six times during his 27-year career, according to his employee profile released late Friday afternoon by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The profile included information showing a 20-day suspension in 2018. In another incident in 2019, Torres was suspended for 10 days. The other four suspensions, between 2014 and 2016, were each for five days. Details of the suspensions were not listed.

Torres also received at least four written reprimands between 1999 and 2020, the report showed.

On Sunday, police detained Hill, a wide receiver, before the Dolphins’ first game of the season. Video of Hill’s detention, as well as tense police interactions with two teammates at the scene, led to a public back-and-forth between the team and police and has renewed the debate over how law enforcement handles traffic stops and interacts with members of the public, particularly Black drivers.

The employee report contains six complaints, four alleging use of force, filed against Torres between 2004 and 2018. In only one instance did the investigation find enough evidence to sustain a use of force complaint against Torres. The other complaints involved allegations of improper procedure, improper use of a body worn camera, discourtesy, and conduct unbecoming.

Torres’ personnel file also shows he employed a range of use of force tactics including pushing, pulling, striking, and hitting from 2002 to 2022, according to the report. Some of these cases resulted in injuries like cuts, scrapes and bruises, but the report did not include details about who was injured.

CNN has reached out to Torres’ attorneys for comment. Torres, who is seeking reinstatement, also received 35 commendations between 1998 and 2023 from the MDPD, including “dedication of duty” and “professionalism.”

In a statement, Hill’s attorney called on the MDPD to release more information about the suspensions.

“We would love to see what the allegations were that led to multiple suspensions for Officer Torres,” Julius B. Collins told CNN. “If you’re suspended at your place of employment six times, you’re terminated. People have been terminated from their places of employment for less. If these suspensions are based on the use of force, abusive behavior towards arrestees or detainees, abusive language towards arrestees or detainees, this is a major problem within MDPD that needs to be addressed immediately.”

