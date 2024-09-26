Understanding elusive killer whales, ‘SNL’ celebrates milestone, secrets to healthy eating: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Elusive orcas: Researchers are learning more about mysterious killer whales by documenting their hunting strategies and feeding behavior. One interesting observation: They’re highly social animals.

2️⃣ Runway diversity: A fashion label won praise for its inclusiveness in creating sizes for all types of bodies. But some worry that the popularity of drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy poses a threat to the progress made in the industry.

3️⃣ Art with a twist: A new show in Los Angeles shines a spotlight on the zany work of Venezuelan-born artist Magdalena Suarez Frimkess. Here’s why this mischievous 95-year-old is messing with Mickey Mouse.

4️⃣ Major milestone: With so many shows ending after one or two seasons, it’s hard to believe that “Saturday Night Live” is embarking on its 50th. What’s even harder to believe is that these TV shows have been on even longer.

5️⃣ ‘Hidden Valley’: To get to this isolated spot on the Mediterranean coast, tourists wade through icy water to reach a secret waterfall. The gorgeous view was carved by powerful geological forces.

📺 Tearful moment: Hoda Kotb, one of the most famous faces on NBC, announced that she’s leaving the “Today” show early next year.

• Parts of Florida already underwater as Hurricane Helene barrels toward landfall

• New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted on 5 federal public corruption charges

• Newsmax and Smartmatic settle 2020 election defamation case on eve of trial

✈️ Changes in the air: Southwest Airlines revealed when and how it will get rid of open seating on its planes as well as plans to implement premium upgrades.

🚛 Creative genius: Andrew Holmes’ crystal-clear images of trucks are so sharp, you can almost hear the roar of the engines and smell the diesel fuel. But they’re drawings, not photographs — and they take up to 500 hours to make.

🇮🇹 Big move: After retiring, the Indiana woman and her husband John had their hearts set on living in Italy. It didn’t go according to plan.

📬 The US Postal Service wants to raise stamp prices five times during the next three years. How much does a first-class stamp cost now?

﻿A. 50 cents

B. 58 cents

C. 63 cents

D. 73 cents

🏀 Dazzling debut: Caitlin Clark’s spectacular rookie season came to an end when the Connecticut Sun eliminated the Indiana Fever from the WNBA playoffs.

🐼 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Hong Kong rolled out the red carpet to welcome two giant pandas gifted by the Chinese government. An An and Ke Ke will spend 30 days in quarantine as they adapt to their new habitat before the public can catch a glimpse.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. A first-class postage stamp costs 73 cents. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

