How to help Hurricane Helene victims

(CNN) — Millions across the southeastern United States are reeling after Hurricane Helene roared ashore overnight. Helene made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 4 hurricane – the strongest on record to strike the area.

As one of the largest storms the Gulf of Mexico has seen in the last century, Helene’s effects are widespread, bringing catastrophic flooding, damaging winds, and life-threatening conditions even hundreds of miles inland. Local authorities have reported at least five storm-related deaths and rescued more than a hundred people from rising waters. Power is out for more than 3 million customers across four states and may not be restored for weeks.

For ways to help those left in Helene’s aftermath, check out the form below or click here.

