A fire at a Georgia chemical plant is forcing evacuations and road closures

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A fire at a Georgia chemical plant apparently caused by a sprinkler head malfunction Sunday morning is forcing evacuations and road closures in the area, according to Rockdale County officials.

The incident unfolded around 5 a.m. ET at Biolab in Conyers, Georgia. Water from the malfunctioned sprinkler head “came in contact with a water reactive chemical and produced a plume,” county officials explained on their website.

A fire broke out on the roof and firefighters were able to contain the blaze, but the fire reignited hours later, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said in a video message posted on Facebook.

“I want to strongly ask all of you to please spread the word to stay away from this area at this point,” Levett said. “It’s burning pretty good. We’re trying to get that under control, but at the same time we’re also trying to get the traffic under control.”

Roads are closed in the area, and residents between Sigman Road and Interstate 20 were asked to evacuate. Additionally, the interstate is expected to be blocked in both directions between Salem Road and Turner Hill.

Those north of Sigman were asked to shelter in place and keep their windows closed.

Conyers is about 30 miles east of Atlanta.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.