Accused Georgia school shooter waives arraignment, enters not guilty plea

(CNN) — Colt Gray, who authorities say admitted to a shooting at his school that left four dead and nine injured, has entered a plea of not guilty, according to court records.

Gray, 14, was indicted last week on 55 counts related to the September shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, 50 miles outside of Atlanta.

Gray also waived his formal arraignment, according to court documents filed by his defense attorney Alfonso Kraft Jr.

Gray is accused of fatally shooting two 14-year-old students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, and two math teachers, Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie, on September 4. Eight students and one teacher were wounded during the mass shooting.

His father, Colin Gray, was previously indicted on 29 counts, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of second-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct. His arraignment is scheduled for November 21.

The teen will be tried as an adult. And the charges against his father push the boundaries of who is responsible for a mass shooting.

A preliminary hearing revealed details about what was found in the Gray home on the day of the shooting, including a notebook containing drawings by Colt Gray depicting stick figures with wounds. “Shoot the teacher first” was written next to the images. A note found in the home’s gaming room read, “Forgive me. It is out of my control. See you.”

Investigators said clues in the home pointing to potential violence were overlooked or not sufficiently addressed. Colt had made a shrine to school shootings, which included at least one photo of the Parkland, Florida, shooter, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent Kelsey Ward.

Investigators testified Colin Gray was in touch with school staff in the weeks before the shooting about his son’s need for counseling and sent in a form, but he failed to follow up and ensure his son made appointments. A school counselor said Colin Gray indicated he may not be able to afford the care.

Colt Gray also sent concerning text messages to his parents minutes before the shooting. And while his mother, Marcee Gray, called Apalachee High School pleading for staff to find her son, Colin Gray did not call. When deputies showed up at his home, Colin Gray did not appear remorseful, Ward testified.

On the day of the shooting, the 14-year-old was allowed to leave the classroom with his belongings before returning with a rifle in his backpack, the state Bureau of Investigation said at the time of the incident. He had brought the gun with him on the school bus with “something wrapped around it as if it was a school project,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told CNN affiliate WXIA.

