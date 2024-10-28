Skip to Content
CNN - National

Ballot drop box fires under investigation in Oregon, Washington

By
Published 10:21 AM

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities are investigating after at least two ballot boxes were set on fire Monday morning in the Portland, Oregon, area.

Police responded to a call about a fire in Portland about 3:30 a.m. Monday, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. An “incendiary device” was placed inside the box and security personnel extinguished the fire, officials said.

CNN has reached out to Multnomah County Elections office for comment.

A second ballot box was set on fire early Monday morning at a bus station in nearby Vancouver, Washington, CNN affiliate KPTV reported. The Clark County Elections Office said hundreds of ballots were damaged at the box in the C-TRAN Park and Ride at Fisher’s Landing Transit Center, KPTV reported.

