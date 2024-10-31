Suspect arrested in killing of Montana camper who was initially reported to be victim of bear attack

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — A sole suspect has been taken into custody in the killing of a Montana camper who was initially reported to be the victim of a bear attack, authorities said Wednesday.

Dustin Kjersem’s bloodied body had been found October 12 in a tent about two-and-a-half miles up Moose Creek Road, east of Big Sky, after a friend who went looking for him called 911, telling the dispatcher that Kjersem appeared to be have been attacked by a bear, CNN previously reported.

An autopsy however determined the 35-year-old suffered “multiple chop wounds,” according to the sheriff’s office, which later noted several items including a camp axe, a shotgun, a revolver, and a cooler had gone missing from the scene of the crime.

“He was brutally killed at his campsite,” Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said.

After a nearly three-week search, the sheriff’s office says it has identified a suspect, who is in custody “on unrelated charges.” The identity of that person has not been released, but “the suspect is cooperating with our detectives and has led us to the evidence” previously identified, Springer wrote in an update on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office believes the suspect acted alone. “Further details and charges are forthcoming, but it is important for this community to know they are safe to resume their outdoor activities,” the sheriff wrote.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue for the family of Dustin Kjersem. We hope, by some small measure, our efforts can bring them a bit of peace during this horrific time. Our entire community mourns with you,” Springer said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.