Start your week smart: Syrian rebellion, manhunt in CEO’s killing, South Korean president, NYC chokehold trial, TikTok ban

(CNN) — Millions of tons of coal ash left over from burning the planet’s dirtiest fossil fuel are sitting in ponds and landfills, able to leach into waterways and pollute soil. But this toxic waste may also be a treasure trove of the rare earth elements needed to propel the world toward clean energy.

The weekend that was

• The long rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is over, after rebels swept into the capital Damascus. The fighters declared the city “liberated” in a statement carried on state television, and Syrians have been celebrating in the streets. Follow live updates.

• As the investigation into the fatal shooting of a health care executive in Manhattan enters its fifth day, police are missing key pieces of evidence and are combing through what they have gathered for more clues, as the suspect remains on the run. Authorities believe he has left New York City.

• South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment vote over his brief declaration of martial law, but his party said it will seek his resignation. In another day of high drama, Yoon avoided being ousted from office after members of his party left parliament and boycotted the vote.

• A judge granted a motion from Manhattan prosecutors to dismiss a second-degree manslaughter charge against Daniel Penny in his trial over the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway last year. The jury will continue deliberating a lesser charge Monday.

• TikTok lost its bid to strike down a law that could result in the platform being banned in the United States. A US appeals court upheld the law in a ruling denying the company’s argument that the law was unconstitutional.

The week ahead

Monday

California Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, who resigned his seat in the House over the weekend, will be sworn into office. Schiff won a special election in November to serve the remainder of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s term and to serve a six-year term beginning in January. Also being sworn in is Sen.-elect Andy Kim of New Jersey, who won a special election in November to fill the seat left by Democratic former Sen. Bob Menendez.

Tuesday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take the stand in his long-running corruption trial, according to several Israeli media outlets. Netanyahu’s corruption trial began in January 2020, making him the first sitting Israeli prime minister to appear in court as a defendant, on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery. He denies any wrongdoing.

Wednesday

﻿We’ll get the latest reading on inflation when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the Consumer Price Index for November. Prices inched higher in October, but economists said the underlying trend remained favorable for another round of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Policymakers will announce their next rate decision on December 18.

December 11 is also the deadline for states to confirm their November 5 election results with what’s known as Certificates of Ascertainment. Slates of electors from the 50 states and Washington, DC, meet the following week to officially cast the 538 Electoral College votes.

Thursday

Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Washington, DC, on a motion to hold him in contempt related to a defamation lawsuit filed by two Georgia election workers. In 2023, a jury ordered Giuliani to pay nearly $150 million to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, Freeman’s daughter, for the harm caused by defamatory statements he made about them following the 2020 election.

Friday

Friday the 13th is a lucky day for pop superstar Taylor Swift, who turns 35. Meantime, acting and comedy legend Dick Van Dyke turns 99 — and he’s not done performing yet!

Photos of the week

Check out more images from the five-year restoration that cost hundreds of millions of euros.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Tonight, CNN will honor five everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others. All five CNN Heroes will be awarded $10,000 to benefit their nonprofits, and the next CNN Hero of the Year will receive an additional $100,000 to continue their inspiring work. Notable guests include Bradley Cooper, Pedro Pascal, Oprah Winfrey, Misty Copeland, Zachary Quinto, Kelly Ripa and Danai Gurira. In addition, Michael J. Fox will receive the second annual CNN Heroes Legacy Award, honoring not-so-everyday people dedicated to a lifetime of service. Tune in to the special event hosted by Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates at 8 p.m. ET.

“One Hundred Years of Solitude” (or “Cien Años de Soledad”), the long-awaited Netflix adaptation of a novel widely lauded as being among the 20th century’s greatest literary works, premieres on Wednesday. Written in 1967 by the Nobel Prize-winning Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez, the book follows seven generations of the Buendía family, who follow cyclical paths of obsession, yearning, idealism and detachment, and are tied inextricably to the fate of their home, Macondo.

In theaters

The latest superhero to hit the big screen arrives Friday when “Kraven the Hunter” claws its way into theaters, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose. If you are still on the fence after watching the trailer, Sony has uploaded the opening 8-minute sequence of the R-rated film to YouTube so you can decide if it’s worth your popcorn money.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

The NFL season is nearing the home stretch, but many teams won’t even be playing in Week 14. Six teams are on a bye this weekend, with the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens all off. Here are five things to know for Week 14.

In college football, Oregon remained undefeated with a 45-37 victory over Penn State in the Big Ten championship game, while Georgia edged Texas 22-19 in overtime to claim the SEC title. In an ACC showdown, Clemson kicked a 56-yard field goal as time expired to beat SMU 34-31. Here’s what to expect on Selection Day for the College Football Playoff.

And on Saturday, the Army Black Knights will face the Navy Midshipmen in the 125th Army-Navy football game. Army has won the last two outings.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

