Visualizing the Los Angeles wildfires in maps and charts

(CNN) — A series of life-threatening fires, the largest of which is in the Pacific Palisades, are destroying homes as they race across Los Angeles County and surrounding areas. CNN is tracking the fires in maps and charts.

Here’s a look at the latest available map of the Palisades Fire, a map that will automatically update as data becomes available.

California officials continue updating the areas impacted by evacuation orders and warnings. The map below will refresh automatically as new information becomes available.

Putting it into context, the Palisades Fire has spread at an alarming rate, burning more than 2,900 acres by 6:18 p.m. Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said more than 5,000 acres has burned in the Palisades Fire.

Air quality will be a major concern as the fires continue to burn. Here’s a look at the data, which will automatically update every half hour.

Historical context

The summer months are typically the most significant for wildfire damage in California statewide. The below chart shows the average number of acres burned per month throughout the last decade or so.

Within the first 24 hours, the Palisades and Eaton fires had already made it into the list of the top 15 largest fires to hit LA County in the last 11 years.

This story is developing and will be updated.

