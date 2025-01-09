5 things to know for Jan. 9: Los Angeles wildfires, Carter funeral, Presidential immunity, School safety, Winter virus season

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Wind-driven wildfires are pushing through Los Angeles County, forcing residents to flee their homes by the tens of thousands. Learn how you can help the evacuees and firefighters impacted by this unprecedented disaster.

1. Los Angeles wildfires

At least five people have died as several major fires in Los Angeles County remain mostly uncontained. The seaside neighborhood of Pacific Palisades has been devastated, with many residents and reporters describing the area as “apocalyptic” and a “ghost town.” Officials say the Palisades Fire has exploded to more than 17,200 acres with zero containment. It has destroyed at least 1,000 structures, making it the most destructive ever in Los Angeles County. The other massive blaze, the Eaton Fire, is overtaking homes across Altadena and has ballooned to more than 10,000 acres. With wind speeds easing, crews say that air tanker planes will be better able to drop water and fire retardants today to hopefully contain the fires and protect property.

2. Carter funeral

Former President Jimmy Carter will be honored today in Washington, DC, at his official state funeral. Carter, the 39th president of the US, died at age 100 on December 29. President Joe Biden declared January 9 as a national day of mourning in an executive order and is expected to deliver a eulogy. President-elect Donald Trump told reporters that he plans to attend the service. Many businesses will be operating as usual but the US Postal Service will suspend regular operations. All federal departments and agencies will also be closed. As for the stock market, the New York Stock Exchange will not trade and the Nasdaq will close all of its equities and options markets.

3. Presidential immunity

Donald Trump on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to pause his sentencing in the hush money case set for Friday, a highly unusual request that relies in part on the court’s decision last year to grant him broad immunity from criminal prosecution. Trump was convicted in May of falsifying business records over payments to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse a $130,000 hush money payment made to an adult film star to keep her from speaking out about an alleged affair before the 2016 election. Trump has denied the affair. Trump’s request to the Supreme Court is unusual because his criminal case isn’t fully resolved by New York courts. A New York appeals court judge recently rejected Trump’s demands to stop the Friday sentencing.

4. School safety

A 14-year-old student has been arrested after bringing a gun on Wednesday to Apalachee High School, the same Georgia high school where a shooting in September killed two teachers and two students and wounded others. The student was taken to a juvenile detention facility and charged with two counts of possessing a weapon on school grounds, theft and being a minor in possession of a gun. Wednesday’s arrest comes as students, teachers and parents across the US have urged local officials to enhance security on school campuses. More than 80 school shootings took place in 2024, surpassing 2023 for the most school shootings in a single year since CNN began tracking such incidents in 2008.

5. Winter virus season

Cases of respiratory illness, Covid-19 and seasonal flu are increasing in most parts of the US, according to the CDC. Emergency room visits for flu and the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are very high. While Covid-19 cases leading to emergency room visits are still low, they are increasing, with wastewater testing already revealing high coronavirus levels. Several other infectious illnesses are making the rounds, too, including the viruses that cause the common cold and bacteria that lead to strep throat. Health experts recommend that individuals at higher risk for developing severe disease from Covid-19 and influenza should get tested as soon as their symptoms start so that they can begin prompt antiviral treatment.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$500 million

​​That’s the estimated value of the final aid package that the Biden administration will send to Ukraine. It comes as the White House prepares to announce another round of sanctions on Russia, expected at the end of this week. The Biden administration has given more than $65 billion in aid to Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Getting sick is prohibited.”

— The mayor of a small town in southern Italy, issuing a proclamation that bans residents from falling ill. About 1,300 people in Belcastro have been “ordered to avoid contracting any illness that requires medical assistance” due to the town’s inadequate access to healthcare.

TODAY’S WEATHER

TikTok creator braces for ban

Joanne Molinaro, known as “The Korean Vegan” on TikTok, says becoming a full-time creator on the platform changed her life. Now, as a US ban on TikTok looms, she says brands are already pulling back on influencer deals and she’s in danger of losing the community she built.

