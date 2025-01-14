FAA is investigating a midair near-collision between two planes near the Phoenix airport

By Karina Tsui and Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a narrowly missed midair collision between a United flight and a Delta flight at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Saturday, the agency said.

Delta Flight 1070 had been cleared to land at Sky Harbor’s Runway 8 when a collision warning went off in the cockpit at roughly 11 a.m., according to CNN affiliate KTVK. The flight, carrying 245 passengers on an Airbus A330-300, was inbound from Detroit.

At the same time, a similar alert was set off on United Flight 1724 from San Francisco, carrying 123 passengers.

The FAA noted both planes landed safely “after experiencing a loss of required separation when they were inbound,” adding that air traffic control issued corrective instructions to both crews.

Delta aircraft are equipped with technology that warns flight crews if the plane is in potential conflict with another aircraft, the airline told CNN after the latest incident near Phoenix.

“As nothing is more important than safety, Delta flight crews extensively train to handle uncommon scenarios such as this and followed the resolution advisory as directed,” a Delta spokesperson said Tuesday in a statement.

According to data from flight tracking site Flightradar24, the two aircraft were 1,217 feet apart at their closest point, which is less than a quarter mile. At the time, the planes were separated by 875 feet vertically.

“Prior to that, United was descending towards the airport above Delta and began climbing again…from a lowest altitude of 4,075 (feet),” Ian Petchenik, spokesperson for Flightradar24, told CNN in an email Tuesday. “At the time United began climbing again the two aircraft were .793 miles apart laterally (and) 425 feet apart vertically.”

CNN has also reached out to United Airlines for comment.

The incident in Phoenix follows a rise in recent years of “runway incursions” across airports in the United States. Among the most recent close calls was a 2023 near-collision at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, where a FedEx Boeing 767 and a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737, were, at their closest point, 150 feet apart.

A later investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board found the two jets nearly collided because an air traffic controller had a faulty assessment of heavy fog.

Another near-collision between two planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York in 2023 was caused by pilots who were repeatedly distracted in the cockpit, the NTSB found.

In recent years, the FAA has responded to the string of incidents with additional controller training and a rare summit to address the spate of close calls on America’s runways. Among the topics addressed has been air traffic controller fatigue.

Data from the FAA shows in fiscal year 2024 there were 1,757 runway incursions, which can range from very serious incidents that were avoided to minor situations like a vehicle near a protected surface.

This story has been updated with additional information.

