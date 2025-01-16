5 things to know for Jan. 16: Gaza deal, Biden’s farewell address, LA wildfires, Stock market, Blue Origin launch

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Unwanted spam calls are rampant nowadays — and some world leaders even struggle to escape them. Thailand’s prime minister said she received a spam call from an AI system, demanding money in the voice of another famous head of government.

1. Gaza deal

After more than 15 months of bitter war in Gaza and uncertainty over the fate of the hostages, Israel and Hamas finally agreed to a ceasefire on Wednesday. Celebrations erupted around the world as talks of the deal spread, though many of its details and the timeline remain unclear. Israel’s cabinet was expected to approve the deal today but the vote was delayed as some sticking points remain unresolved with Hamas. The first phase of the truce, set to begin on Sunday, could see the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli custody. The agreement may also soon bring a withdrawal of Israeli troops and an influx of aid into the enclave amid a dire humanitarian crisis.

2. Biden’s farewell address

President Joe Biden delivered his farewell address to the nation on Wednesday, just days before he leaves the White House. Biden issued a stark warning about the threats of unchecked power and what he called the “tech industrial complex.” He pointed to the dangers of social media companies giving up on fact checking, adding, “The truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit.” Biden said he was concerned that a few wealthy people holding a lot of power could threaten democracy. He also hailed his administration’s accomplishments as first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and others listened in to his final speech in the Oval Office.

3. LA wildfires

A period of dangerous fire weather conditions in Los Angeles has passed but confidence is increasing that another Santa Ana Wind event will impact Southern California next week. “We are not out of the woods yet,” Mayor Karen Bass said Wednesday as Cal Fire warned of “extreme hazards and the potential for fire growth.” The National Weather Service said another round of Santa Ana Winds is set to begin in parts of Los Angeles County late next Monday and into Tuesday. This comes as the Palisades Fire is still just 21% contained, burning across more than 23,700 acres. The Eaton Fire — the most destructive fire in Southern California history — is only 45% contained.

4. Stock market

Stocks on Wall Street rallied Wednesday after an encouraging inflation report and blockbuster profits for some of America’s biggest banks. The Dow surged 703 points, or 1.65%, to close at 43,222. The S&P 500 rose 1.83% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended the day higher by 2.45%. The closing bell concluded a rally that has helped all three major stock indices recover losses and post overall gains since the start of 2025. Financial analysts say robust bank earnings for the fourth quarter are also a positive signal for the well-being of the biggest players in the financial markets ahead of the incoming Trump administration. “Businesses are more optimistic about the economy, and they are encouraged by expectations for a more pro-growth agenda,” JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

5. Blue Origin launch

Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, sent its New Glenn rocket to orbit on its maiden flight today. Liftoff occurred just after 2 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission was considered a success but the company did not reach its bonus goal of recovering part of the uncrewed rocket after the flight. New Glenn is carrying technology to space that will test out communications and other components that Blue Origin may one day use on a spacecraft it is developing. Blue Origin also wants to use New Glenn to compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has dominated the global launch market for years.

Speaking of outer space …

India today became the fourth country to successfully achieve an unmanned space docking. The feat is seen as pivotal for future missions as New Delhi cements its place as a global space power.

Extraordinary ocean stories

British marine biologist and photographer Richard Smith captured these photos of the ocean’s tiniest and weirdest creatures.

BAFTA Film Awards nominations revealed

See the list of nominees for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, an event often seen as the British film industry’s equivalent to the Oscars.

Italy will need proof your hotel was really that bad under proposed law

One cannoli imagine how hard it is for hotels to attract customers after a wave of bad reviews. Italy is considering a new law to help ensure that online travel review sites like Tripadvisor are more truthful.

Keep your red meat to these limits to protect your brain health

Eating too much red meat has been associated with poor health outcomes, but a new study shows it could also put your future cognitive health at risk.

$100 million

That’s around how much has been raised for California wildfire victims on GoFundMe so far. But some of those fundraising efforts may actually limit FEMA assistance for fire victims. FEMA can only make funds available to cover costs not covered by other sources, such as donations like those that are sent through GoFundMe.

“Airlines have a legal obligation to ensure that their flight schedules provide travelers with realistic departure and arrival times.”

— Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, after the Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it is suing Southwest Airlines over two “chronically delayed” flight routes. Under DOT rules, a flight is considered “chronically delayed” if it is flown at least 10 times a month and arrives late more than 50% of the time.

First responders scramble to pull dog and owner from frozen lake

Police in Massachusetts released dramatic drone footage of first responders helping a dog and its owner out of a frozen lake. Good news: both the dog and the owner are safe. Watch the video here.

