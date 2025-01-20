Cecile Richards, former Planned Parenthood president, has died

By Michelle Krupa and Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

(CNN) — Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, has died, her family said Monday in a statement.

“This morning our beloved Cecile passed away at home, surrounded by her family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie. Our hearts are broken today but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives,” it read.

