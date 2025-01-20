Skip to Content
Cecile Richards, former Planned Parenthood president, has died

Activist Cecile Richards speaks during the nationwide Women's March in 2021.
Activist Cecile Richards speaks during the nationwide Women's March in 2021. Richards
By Michelle Krupa and Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

(CNN) — Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, has died, her family said Monday in a statement.

“This morning our beloved Cecile passed away at home, surrounded by her family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie. Our hearts are broken today but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives,” it read.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

