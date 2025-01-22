At least 2 students shot at Nashville high school, police say

By Chris Boyette and Caroll Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — At least two students were wounded Wednesday morning at Antioch High School in Nashville, when another student allegedly shot them in the school cafeteria, Metro Nashville Police said.

The shooter then shot himself after the incident around 11 a.m. local time, police said.

“Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building. Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat,” the school district said in a statement. “We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on reunification as soon as possible.”

No details were immediately available on the conditions of the wounded students.

Antioch High School is home to approximately 2,000 students in grades 9 through 12, according to its website. The school is located Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood, about 10 miles southeast of downtown.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have said they also are responding.

Three 9-year-old children and three adults were killed at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville in March 2023 when a former student at The Covenant School opened fire before being fatally shot by responding police officers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

