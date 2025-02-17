Changes in real estate, paranoid federal workers, how to handle jealousy: Catch up on the day’s stories



CNN

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Real estate rules: Changes from the National Association of Realtors threatened to upend the way Americans buy and sell homes. Some experts thought the 6% commission would go away. Six months later, industry professionals weigh in on how it’s going.

2️⃣ Anxiety and paranoia: Some US government employees are turning off their phones at home. Others are opting for in-person chats at work instead of using Microsoft Teams. Amid the DOGE crackdown, they’re worried about being watched and getting fired.

3️⃣ Ancient mystery: An apex carnivore with sharp catlike teeth and a doglike body was “king of the ancient Egyptian forest” before going extinct. A newly unearthed skull fossil from 30 million years ago could offer clues about what happened.

4️⃣ Box office smash: An unruly boy who battles dragons and defies destiny is making his way to Western cinema screens after setting records in China. The animated blockbuster “Ne Zha 2” has racked up $1.4 billion in ticket sales since its January 29 release.

5️⃣ Flight downgrades: You arrive at the airport and are told that you won’t get the airplane seat you paid for. While uncommon, it happens more often than you might think. A travel pro explains your options.

Watch this

🐕 Frigid rescue: Firefighters teamed up to save Boone, a dog that fell through a frozen pond in Boonville, Missouri. Lt. Tyson Fahrenbrink, who is trained in ice rescue, pulled him to safety in less than 20 minutes.

Top headlines

• Plane crashes and flips upside down while landing at Toronto airport

• DOGE seeks access to highly sensitive taxpayer data at IRS

• What to know about Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court

2%

🌎 That’s the likelihood of a recently discovered asteroid hitting Earth in 2032. Here’s how astronomers are tracking it.

Check this out

📸 Bridging the gap: Dutch artist Sarah Mei Herman’s brother was born when she was adult, so there was a significant age difference. She started taking photographs of him and her father to bring them closer together.

Quotable

🏞️ Federal firings: Gibbs, a park ranger at Iowa’s Effigy Mounds National Monument, is one of the thousands of government workers who were let go as part of the Trump administration’s cuts.

Quiz time

🏔️ Which country’s new tourism slogan — “Everyone must go!” — sparked ridicule?

﻿A. Nepal

B. Norway

C. Switzerland

D. New Zealand

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🏃🏼‍♂️ What a week! Just six days after he broke the 3,000-meter indoor world record, American runner Grant Fisher celebrated again as he smashed the 5,000-meter indoor world record. “I was seeing stars, and with a lap to go I knew I had it and I was giving everything I could,” Fisher said.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Some critics compared New Zealand’s new tourism campaign to an advertisement for a clearance sale.

