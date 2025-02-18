5 things to know for Feb. 18: Delta plane crash, US-Russia talks, DOGE, Floods, Google



KING, CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Southwest Airlines said it will cut 15% of its corporate staff, or around 1,750 people — the first mass layoffs in the company’s history. The shakeup comes after a chaotic few years for the low-fare carrier, from lackluster earnings to operational meltdowns that caused thousands of canceled flights.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Delta plane crash

At least 18 people were injured after a Delta Air Lines flight crashed on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport while attempting to land on Monday. The passenger plane with 80 people on board from Minneapolis made a hard landing in snowy conditions and ended upside down. One of the wings was shorn off as the aircraft tumbled, spitting out a huge fireball and leaving passengers “hanging like bats” in their seats. Everyone on board was evacuated safely and none of the injuries appeared life-threatening, officials said. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

2. US-Russia talks

US and Russian officials are meeting in Saudi Arabia today for initial talks to end the war in Ukraine as President Donald Trump pushes for a deal. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said his government “knew nothing about (the talks)” and would not participate. Officials say if the preliminary discussions between senior Trump administration officials and their Russian counterparts are successful, work toward arranging a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could progress quickly — potentially culminating in a summit in Saudi Arabia within the coming month.

3. DOGE

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is pressing forward with its government cuts as it faces multiple legal challenges. The IRS, which holds private data on millions of Americans’ tax returns, Social Security numbers and banking information, is the latest agency to be targeted by DOGE as it seeks to significantly reduce the size of the federal workforce and root out what it characterizes as waste, fraud and abuse within the government. At the same time, several high-ranking officials have departed their roles over concerns about DOGE staffers’ potential unlawful access to private taxpayer information.

4. Floods

At least 14 people are dead on the heels of multi-state floods in parts of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic. More than a month’s worth of rain deluged much of Kentucky in less than 24 hours and set the deadly flooding into motion. “We just got hit by one of the most significant natural disasters we’ve seen in our lifetime,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a Monday news conference, adding that more than 340 roads were closed in the state. Five flash flood emergencies were also issued in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee over the weekend. The situation could unfold in more areas in the coming days as river levels continue to rise in impacted areas.

5. Google

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum threatened to sue Google over the switch from the “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America,” saying the tech company overstepped when it changed the name of the entire body of water on Google Maps — including areas under Mexican and Cuban jurisdiction. People in Mexico continue to see the area listed as the Gulf of Mexico. All other countries see both names. Sheinbaum previously said a civil suit could be on the table if the tech giant does not correct what she called an “inaccurate designation.” She noted that Mexico would wait for Google’s response before moving forward with legal action.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Catherine, Princess of Wales and children share hand-drawn portraits

Kensington Palace shared these family portraits drawn by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her three children – George, Charlotte and Louis.

The American shopping mall is being reinvented

As major retailers and department stores continue closing, malls are looking for ways to boost foot traffic and sales. Here’s how they’re trying to convince consumers to stick around.

Emma Stone’s latest dress is made for sneaking snacks into the movies

Tired of expensive concessions? You could just store popcorn in your pockets like Emma Stone, but you butter not tell anyone.

Let’s paint the town rouge

Two strangers met on the Eiffel Tower 35 years ago. Here’s how they ended up married.

What is the scent of a mummy?

Nobody asked … but now that you’re wondering, researchers discovered that ancient Egyptian remains actually smell nice.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$250,000

That’s how much an American man paid to obtain a second passport to enter North Korea. Read how he bypassed a US travel ban and made it into the secretive nation.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I am tired of wiping away my wife’s tears and reassuring her that things will be ok for us.”

— Brian Gibbs, saying he was “heartbroken” to be suddenly let go from his dream job as a park ranger in Iowa. Gibbs was one of thousands of federal probationary workers who were terminated last week, a move by the Trump administration to decrease the overall federal workforce. He told CNN that he and his wife are expecting their second child this summer and he’s now one of many trying to figure out what to do next.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Metal bar crashes through school bus windshield, injuring driver

A school bus driver in Washington state is nursing a large bruise after a metal bar crashed through the windshield and struck him while driving. See the video here.

