New Jersey woman returns her grandfather’s library book 99 years overdue

(CNN) — When Mary Cooper downsized her home, she brought boxes of her late mother’s belongings to her new home. Sorting through them after the move, Cooper, 81, discovered an artifact — a library book 99 years past due.

“I was looking through the books and found one about (building) toys for boys and girls,” Cooper, who lives in Berkeley Township, New Jersey, told CNN. “I thought, ‘That’s a neat book. Maybe my son would like it — he loves to build things.’”

But Cooper’s son isn’t the only one with an interest in craftsmanship: Her grandfather, Charles Tilton, who had originally checked out the library book, was a boatwright and carpenter.

When Cooper opened the book “Home-Made Toys for Girls and Boys” by A. Neely Hall, she realized it was checked out in March 1926 from the Ocean County Library system in New Jersey — the year before Tilton died.

The book, published in 1911, is a manual of illustrated instructions for simple toys made from wood, metal and household items.

“He had a little girl, my mom. I figured he would want to build her some toys,” Cooper said.

While Cooper doesn’t have any personal memories with her grandfather because he died before she was born, her mother often shared stories about Tilton. She remembers her mother saying he built her toy wooden sailboats, which Cooper later donated to the Bay Head Historical Society in New Jersey.

When Cooper found the book, she knew it was time to return it.

“I thought, I don’t have grandchildren, and my kids are getting older. Even if my son took it, I didn’t know what they’d do with it,” she said. “I figured it belongs to the library.”

Walking into the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library, Cooper did not know what to expect but hoped the library would want the book back. She never imagined the excitement it would stir, especially in light of the library system’s centennial date approaching in September.

Cooper was also worried the library would charge her a late fee, which staff joked would have added up to $18,000 if they still charged fines, according to CNN affiliate WPVI.

“I said, ‘I think you want to look at this book.’ So, (the staff member) took it,” Cooper said. “And then she goes, ‘Oh my God, this book is almost 100 years old.’ She said, ‘Don’t move. Don’t go anywhere.’”

Cooper spent the next few hours digging into her grandfather’s ancestral records and flipping through the book with library staff.

At one point, Cooper recalled, they came across an image of a boat in the book – the same toy boat her grandfather had made for his daughter and Cooper had donated to the historical society.

She believes that connection is why her mother held onto the book for so many years.

“At least 10 people came over and wanted to see the book and touch it,” she said, including the library’s janitor.

Now, the book is on display for anyone to view with other mementos, kept in a locked case at the library in Toms River, WPVI reported.

