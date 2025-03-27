The ‘world’s most famous amphibian’ will deliver commencement speech at the University of Maryland

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — University commencement speakers are often notable members of the community or even famous celebrities that can inspire graduates with a blend of wisdom and humor. This spring, the University of Maryland invited someone who is all of those things and very green: Kermit the Frog.

Kermit will deliver the commencement address on May 21, the university announced Wednesday.

“Nothing could make these feet happier than to speak at the University of Maryland. I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!” Kermit said in a statement shared by the university and The Muppets Studio.

In a promotional video, the university touted the achievements of its 2025 commencement speaker, describing Kermit as an environment advocate, Peabody Award winner and “friend to all creatures.”

“An international superstar and best-selling author who – in many ways – got his start right here on our campus,” the university said. “From humble beginnings, he has gone on to become one of the world’s most beloved and enduring cultural icons—all while sharing a message of optimism and believing in yourself.”

Kermit is no stranger to the university. The frog was created by alumnus Jim Henson when he was a student. The creative genius of the Muppets, who died in 1990, graduated from the university in 1960.

They are both memorialized with a bronze statue that stands on campus in front of the student union.

This won’t even be Kermit’s first commencement address.

The friendly and soft-spoken film and television star delivered a speech to the 1996 graduating class of the former Southampton College of Long Island University, according to Frank Reifsnyder, a spokesperson for The Muppets Studio.

At the time, Kermit was awarded an honorary doctorate of amphibious letters degree.

“I am sure that when you were children growing up back in your own particular swamps or suburbs, you never imagined you would sit here on one of the most important days of your life listening to a short, green talking frog deliver your commencement address. All of us should feel very proud of ourselves… and just a little bit silly,” Kermit said during the 1996 speech.

“In any case, congratulations to all of you graduates. As we say in the wetlands, ‘Ribbit-ribbit-kneedeep-ribbit,’ which means ‘May success and a smile always be yours… even when you’re knee deep in the sticky muck of life.’”

The Muppet continued, “I say to you, the 1996 graduates of Southampton College, you are no longer tadpoles. The time has come for you to drop your tails and leave this swamp… Enjoy life!”

Kermit’s other brushes with higher education include a speech at the University of Maryland’s winter commencement in 1996, an appearance at the university’s College of Arts and Humanities last fall, and lecturing at Harvard University in 1982, according to Reifsnyder.

Adam Hawley, 21, a graduating senior studying theater, said the announcement was exciting and called Kermit a “great choice.”

“It’s not often that a 70-year-old frog speaks at your graduation,” Hawley said. “Despite being a frog and puppet, it’s remarkable how relatable and human Kermit is. He laughs and he makes mistakes just like us, but what’s truly special is how he learns from his experiences and shares with us a deep wisdom on how to be kind to ourselves and to treat one another with care,” Hawley said.

Originally voiced by Henson himself, “the world’s most famous amphibian” in May will be voiced and performed by Matt Vogel, the puppeteer who took over for Steve Whitmire in 2017, according to The Muppet Studio.

“I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives,” University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines said in the announcement.

