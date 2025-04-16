5 things to know for April 16: Town halls, Deportation, Pennsylvania fire, Autism, Drones



CNN

Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — Four Russian journalists were sentenced in a Moscow court on Tuesday to more than five years in a penal colony after they were accused of working for The Anti-Corruption Foundation, an organization that was established by late Kremlin critic and opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Russian state media TASS reported. The foundation is prohibited under Russia’s “foreign agents law,” which Amnesty International has described as “repressive.”

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Town halls

Republicans faced frustrated constituents at town hall meetings on Tuesday, with voters expressing concerns about tariffs, Social Security and DOGE’s cuts to funding and the federal workforce. In Iowa, Sen. Chuck Grassley was repeatedly urged to push back against the executive branch but his lukewarm responses drew groans from the crowd. In Georgia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked the questions she didn’t like and the constituents who submitted the queries, calling them “brainwashed.” Three attendees were arrested at her event, and in two instances, stun guns were used. Democrats are also facing anger from voters, mostly about not fighting hard enough against President Donald Trump and the Republicans. Rep. Sarah Elfreth was called “milquetoast” during a town hall in Maryland earlier this week, and when Rep. Laura Friedman of California was asked about the Democratic Party’s plan to resist, participants didn’t care for her answer.

2. Deportation

The federal judge overseeing the case of a man mistakenly deported to El Salvador says there’s no evidence that the Trump administration is working to “facilitate” his release. The US mistakenly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia last month, even though an immigration judge barred his deportation years ago. The administration has repeatedly admitted in court that Abrego Garcia was deported due to “an administrative error” and yet he remains incarcerated in the notorious CECOT mega-prison. “It is a fact now of this record that every day Mr. Garcia is detained in CECOT is a day of irreparable harm,” US District Judge Paula Xinis said in a tense hearing on Tuesday. She has called for an expedited fact-finding effort to determine whether the administration is complying with her court orders.

3. Pennsylvania fire

A search warrant obtained by news site PennLive reportedly said that the man accused of setting fire to the Pennsylvania governor’s residence last weekend revealed his motives to 911 operators. Although CNN has not viewed the warrant, it was acknowledged by a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Courts. Cory Balmer allegedly told 911 operators he targeted Gov. Josh Shapiro in part because of his views on Israel’s war in Gaza. In the days before the arson attack, however, relatives of the 38-year-old auto mechanic reached out to police and mental health agencies asking for help. They said Balmer’s mental condition had dramatically deteriorated to the point where he was chewing on batteries and acting erratically — but were told he didn’t meet the standards for involuntary commitment and that there was nothing they could do. Balmer was charged on Monday with attempted homicide, aggravated arson, terrorism and other crimes.

4. Autism

A new report from the CDC offers some clarity about autism in America. On Tuesday, the CDC reported that the autism diagnosis rate had increased among US children. About 1 in every 31 was diagnosed with autism by the age of 8 in 2022 — up from 1 in 36 in 2020. Although the Department of Health and Human Services recently launched a new research effort to identify the cause of what HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. described as “the autism epidemic,” the new CDC report says that better diagnostic practices explain many of the recent findings. The Autism Society of America also refuted the idea that rising autism prevalence signals an epidemic and said the data should not drive misinformation or political rhetoric. “It is likely you know or love someone with autism, and we need credible, science-based research to better understand autism, its contributing factors and the diversity of needs across the spectrum,” Christopher Banks, president and CEO of the Autism Society said.

5. Drones

Do you remember those mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey late last year, the ones that caused panic, conspiracy theories and demands for government action? Well, the FAA has just announced that it plans to spend two weeks testing systems to detect drones. The testing is slated to take place over Cape May, New Jersey, and will involve launching about 100 drones of various sizes. But don’t worry! “The FAA is doing this to ensure we can properly detect drones in our airspace and make sure they don’t interfere with airplane navigation systems,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. The agency plans to conduct additional testing in New Mexico, North Dakota and Mississippi later this year.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

From boho-chic to bird claws: See what celebs wore at Coachella

While many stars dressed down in an effort to mingle with the crowd, some A-listers chose to wear more dramatic duds in the desert. Check out the head-turning looks here.

‘God’s architect’ may become a saint

The Vatican has placed Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí, who designed Barcelona’s Sagrada Família, on the path to sainthood. Pope Francis recognized Gaudí’s “heroic virtues” this week and now the search begins to find two miracles to attribute to him.

Harriet Dart regrets hot mic comments

The British tennis player issued an apology on Instagram after her comments to a chair umpire about her opponent’s body odor were picked up by a microphone. Dart ended up losing 6-0, 6-3 to French player Lois Boisson in the first round of the Rouen Open on Tuesday.

But Black Widow wants to fly

While filming Marvel’s upcoming movie, “Thunderbolts*,” actress Florence Pugh insisted on being allowed to perform one particular stunt: jumping off the second-tallest building in the world. Apparently, it took some convincing due to “crazy insurance” issues.

Bryce Harper has a little one on the way

How do we know? The Philadelphia Phillies star revealed the gender of his fourth child in a unique way during his team’s game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

IN MEMORIAM

Famed game show host Wink Martindale dies at 91

The radio and TV entertainer was best known fo﻿r hosting shows including “Tic-Tac-Dough” and “Gambit.” Martindale was also among the first inductees into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$20 million

That’s about how much the owner of a Los Angeles jewelry store estimates was the value of merchandise stolen by burglars in a brazen heist last weekend.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“You’ve got to ask yourself, why is this happening? Why are these guys taking aim at Social Security now? They want to wreck it so they can rob it.”

— Former President Joe Biden on why Republicans are changing policies and firing thousands of employees at the Social Security Administration.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Federal agents smash undocumented man’s car window

After being pulled over in Massachusetts, an undocumented man told agents his attorney was on the way. They smashed his window with a hammer.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.