5 things to know for April 23: New Jersey wildfire, Himalayas attack, State Department, Economy, Fertility rate

Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — The Environmental Protection Agency fired around 280 staffers and reassigned around 175 others — on Earth Day. The employees were tasked with ensuring that federal policies, grants and initiatives protected underserved communities from disproportionately experiencing negative health and environmental impacts from pollution and climate change. Last month, the Trump administration also announced plans to roll back major climate policies that limited pollution from vehicles and power plants.

1. New Jersey wildfire

A raging wildfire in southern New Jersey expanded to 8,500 acres on Tuesday. According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the blaze started in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area of Ocean County yesterday morning. The fire has already burned several businesses and is currently threatening another 1,320 structures. As thick, black clouds filled the sky, worsening air quality, authorities ordered more than 3,000 evacuations. Numerous roads were closed, including a portion of the Garden State Parkway, the state’s main artery. Power outages have also left more than 25,000 customers in the dark. So far, only 10% of the wildfire has been contained. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

2. Himalayas attack

The Indian Army corps is searching for the people responsible for a deadly attack on sightseers in the disputed Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Gunmen killed at least 26 people and injured a dozen others in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, which is located in the mountainous Anantnag district. It was one of the region’s worst assaults on civilians in years. A little-known militant group called The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the attack, but it did not provide evidence and CNN could not independently verify its claim. By Tuesday night, tourists were scrambling to leave the region, prompting airlines to add extra flights. Outraged residents also took to the streets to protest the shooting and call for an end to terrorism.

3. State Department

A reorganization of the State Department will eliminate 132 domestic offices and cut around 700 federal workers. Secretary of State Marco Rubio rolled out the first stage of the effort Tuesday, according to a senior State Department official and documents obtained by CNN. The agency says the changes are necessary to maintain its efficacy and relevance, with a senior official calling the current department organization chart “bloated.” The changes are in addition to the Trump administration’s efforts to dissolve the US Agency for International Development. USAID, which has historically functioned as an independent unit with oversight from Congress and the State Department, fought poverty and hunger around the world until Rubio was appointed its new administrator. Now, nearly all foreign aid has been frozen, thousands of USAID employees are out of work and billions of dollars in contracts have been canceled. Fewer than 900 USAID employees remain on staff.

4. Economy

The International Monetary Fund issued a stark warning about President Trump’s unpredictable tariff policy and countermeasures by American trading partners: If the situation persists, US prosperity will suffer — and so will the global economy. In its latest World Economic Outlook report, the IMF forecast that global economic growth will slow to 2.8% in 2025, down from 3.3% last year and significantly below the historical average. The US economy is only expected to grow 1.8% this year, compared with 2.8% in 2024. The IMF isn’t the only one sounding alarm bells. US financial markets are also revealing how the escalating trade war is making America an unsafe place to invest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 9.1% in the first three weeks of April, the index’s worst performance for any April since 1932.

5. Fertility rate

As the US fertility rate hovers near a record low, the Trump administration is keen for more women to have babies. A report from the CDC showed that about 3.6 million babies were born in the US last year. The fertility rate was highest among women in their early 30s while teen births and births among women in their early 20s declined to new lows. Many factors could be contributing to the decision not to have a child, including socioeconomic circumstances, a maternal health care crisis, less access to family planning services, climate change concerns and a shaky economy. Although Trump has called for “a baby boom” and described himself as the “father of IVF,” federal programs focused on reproductive health also have taken a heavy hit from the Department of Government Efficiency. Programs focused on abortion surveillance, contraception guidelines, IVF surveillance and pregnancy risk assessment were particularly affected by these changes.

THIS JUST IN

Earthquake strikes off coast of Istanbul, Turkish officials say

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Istanbul this morning, according to Turkey’s Crisis and Natural Disaster Management services AFAD. Search and rescue teams have been mobilized across the area of impact, according to Turkey’s interior minister.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

No dyes for you

The FDA plans to phase out the use of petroleum-based synthetic food dyes. These artificial dyes, which give food and drinks brighter colors, can be found in beverages, candies, cereals and medications.

Say goodbye to the $5 T-shirt

Trump’s trade war is going to hit the apparel sector hard due to the 10% minimum tariff on all countries and a 145% tariff on Chinese imports. It might be time to explore some secondhand shops or hold a wardrobe swap with friends.

Tina Knowles to women: Get your mammograms

The fashion designer and mother of singers Solange Knowles and Beyoncé recently revealed she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. “… You must go get your test,” she said. “Because if I had not gotten my test early, I mean, I shudder to think what could have happened to me.”

When ya gotta go …

Former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal rushed off the set of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Monday — right in the middle of the broadcast. His stunned co-hosts then proceeded to fill the airtime by roasting him for his sudden departure to use the restroom. Upon returning to the desk, O’Neal apologized: “Sorry about that, America.” (Note: TNT and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“I’m one with the Force. The Force is with me.”

But if you’re feeling a bit lost by all of the latest “Star Wars” offerings, fear not. CNN’s Scottie Andrew has put together this fabulous timeline of the ever-expanding “Star Wars” galaxy.

IN MEMORIAM

Actor Sophie Nyweide dies at 24

Nyweide was just 6 years old when she starred in the title role of her first major film, “Bella.” In addition to an appearance on the long-running TV series “Law & Order,” the former child actor also co-starred with Michelle Williams and Gael Garcia Bernal in the film “Mammoth” and opposite Russell Crowe in “Noah.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

67

That’s how many judges are being provided “enhanced” online security screening services by the US Marshals Service due to involvement in high-profile cases or rulings that have garnered attention.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Do you want to yell or do you want to hear?”

— GOP Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who faced frequent shouting from the crowd during a contentious town hall on Monday.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Whoa! That was close.

A woman and two children narrowly escaped a manhole explosion in Poughkeepsie, New York.

