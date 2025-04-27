Shooting at North Carolina university leaves 1 dead, 6 injured



CNN, WITN, WTKR

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and six injured during an overnight shooting at Elizabeth City State University, a historically Black university in North Carolina.

The shooting took place in the early hours of Sunday morning at the center of campus following events for “Viking Fest,” a week of school spirit events, according to a statement from the university.

A 24-year-old man, who was not an Elizabeth City State University student, was killed, according to the statement. His identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.

Additionally, six people were injured, four of them with gunshot wounds, the statement said. Three of the gunshot victims were Elizabeth City State University students. None of the injuries are life-threatening and all victims were transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the university.

The university instituted a campus lockdown and a shelter-in-place order for all students after the shooting, which was lifted later on Sunday.

“The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act,” an update from the university said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all members of the Viking community affected by this tragedy.”

The university said there is no immediate threat to the campus community. The release didn’t include any information about whether a suspect or suspects had been identified. CNN has reached out to the Elizabeth City Police Department for more information.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident alongside local authorities, according to a statement shared with CNN. The agency asked members of the public to submit “any information, videos or pictures” related to the shooting.

The incident comes more than a week after a deadly campus shooting at Florida State University, where two people were killed and six others were injured after authorities say a student and son of a local sheriff’s deputy allegedly opened fire on the university’s Tallahassee campus.

Elizabeth City State University – part of the University of North Carolina system – enrolls a little over 2,000 students. The university is located on North Carolina’s coast, around 60 miles southwest of Virginia Beach.

