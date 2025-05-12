The US needs more air traffic controllers. These graduating students just got fast-tracked to enter the job market quicker

By Sarah Dewberry, CNN

Tulsa, Oklahoma (CNN) — The United States aviation industry continues to grapple with the worst air traffic controller shortage in nearly 30 years as a recent spate of incidents has thrust the high-stress profession into the spotlight.

Now a federal collegiate training program is aiming to fill vacancies at US air traffic control towers faster with fresh-out-of-college recruits. The FAA has partnered with five schools, including Tulsa Community College in Oklahoma, on these enhanced programs.

Two Tulsa Community College students, Tiana Murphy and Rebecca Nobles, are set to graduate from the FAA’s Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative Program on Monday. It offers FAA Academy-equivalent air traffic control training, according to the FAA.

The program is available at the college as well as the University of North Dakota, the University of Oklahoma, the Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology in New York state and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.

Murphy and Nobles told CNN their interest in air traffic control developed through conversations with family members in the field – Nobles’ aunt and Murphy’s parents.

But recent college graduates looking to join the field will enter a chaotic landscape of antiquated and failing air traffic control technology – a decadeslong issue the Department of Transportation announced last week it would address with a new system by 2028.

New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport has faced persistent air traffic control issues that have caused travel woes. On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a brief 45-minute ground stop after an equipment outage. This comes after controllers’ radar screens briefly went black for about 90 seconds on Friday.

These air traffic control communication issues have led to hundreds of flight delays lasting more than a week and prompted some controllers to take trauma leave, CNN previously reported. Meanwhile, the ongoing shortage of more than 3,000 air traffic controllers has highlighted the urgent need of staffing.

But the jobs aren’t easy to fill and have specific requirements – including being younger than 31 years old in order to work 20 to 25 years before a mandatory retirement at 56, being mentally and physically fit and successfully completing a rigorous training, according to the FAA.

And it takes up to three years of on-the-job experience to become a certified professional controller, the FAA says.

FAA taps recruits while they’re still in college

Nobles, who is from Texas, said learning more about the job from her aunt intrigued her.

“I realized I could put my characteristics towards air traffic control,” she said, describing herself as goal and detail oriented, “great at multitasking” and performing well under pressure.

Murphy’s parents helped her realize “how good of a job it is if you can get into it,” she said.

Murphy, also a Texas native, said growing up on various military bases gave her a unique perspective that has shaped her identity. As the oldest of seven children, she says she’s motivated to make her family proud.

“Academically, I was never a naturally strong student but coming to (Tulsa Community College) and fully immersing myself in air traffic control has ignited a real passion in me,” Murphy said.

“My professors have played a crucial role in my success, guiding me and challenging me to grow in ways I never expected.”

The Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative Program is a non-funded partnership between the FAA and selected colleges, according to the program’s website.

Participating schools offer two- and four-year nonengineering aviation degree programs, during which students learn basic air traffic control and aviation administration skills. The program’s goal is to “provide qualified candidates for developmental air traffic control specialist positions,” the FAA says.

Its graduates are eligible to bypass the first five weeks of the FAA Academy’s initial qualification training in Oklahoma City.

Graduates of the enhanced program will be directly placed at a facility for localized training if they’re hired as air traffic control specialists.

“When they leave here, they do not go to a facility and start directing airplanes on their own,” Terry Daniel, the air traffic control program coordinator at Tulsa Community College, told CNN.

“They go in and there’s an experienced controller that is plugged in next to them, and they will not be on their own for one year to 18 months,” Daniel said.

Graduates of the enhanced program still must pass an air traffic skills assessment and meet security and medical requirements, according to the FAA.

Fast-tracked graduates enter tough job market

Nobles and Murphy are preparing to enter a tough job market for air traffic controllers, according to former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who spoke about the ongoing issues on CNN’s “The Source” on Thursday.

“There’s a tremendous washout of people who just don’t make the final cut,” she said. “And out of thousands of applicants, 36 successful candidates emerge at the end of the year.”

Recent incidents at Newark International Airport – including air traffic controllers recently taking trauma leave and radar displays going dark for about 90 seconds on Friday as controllers handled flights – highlight the ongoing issues unfolding within the nation’s air traffic control systems.

For Nobles, watching what’s happening in Newark as she’s getting ready to enter the job market is making her feel more encouraged “to get out there and help.”

Murphy says she isn’t concerned about the future of her chosen career.

“I’m very motivated to get in there and work,” Murphy said. “I know that learning and being able to do the job well is very important, but I’m ready to take on that challenge.”

Students show large interest in training program, college says

Daniel, the air traffic control program coordinator at Tulsa Community College, emphasized keeping the program’s students knowledgeable about current developments in the field, thus providing a well-rounded education.

“This knowledge has reinforced the seriousness of our training and motivated students to enter the workforce sooner,” Daniel said. “All our students are drawn to air traffic control because they have a desire to serve.”

Given the urgent need for air traffic controllers, Daniel noted Tulsa Community College’s enhanced air traffic training program has not faced recruiting challenges.

“Students from all over the country are researching and discovering our school, so we haven’t had any issues with student recruitment,” he said. “Our classes will be full next fall.”

The college’s Dean of Science and Aeronautics, Julie Porterfield, said there are 53 students enrolled for the fall 2025 semester, adding the program can accept four more without needing to open additional sections – something the college is prepared for, if necessary.

Tulsa Community College reported 19 students were enrolled for the 2023-24 cohort, with 12 students graduating.

This academic year, the college had 38 students enrolled. Graduation numbers are not yet known, according to the college.

After graduating, there are still many steps students must complete before they can begin directing planes.

Nobles said she and her cohorts need to pass four tests and a 150-question written exam. They are also required to undergo a medical evaluation, a psychological screening and a drug test.

Nobles added she’s not deterred by the issues her future industry is facing. “Staying updated with the news helps me understand the environment I’m stepping into. I am very aware of the risks,” she said.

CNN’s Pete Muntean, Holly Yan, Alexandra Skores and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.