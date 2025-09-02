‘Thoughts and prayers,’ soda wars, fall streaming preview: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Thoughts and prayers’

It’s a common phrase people offer up after a tragedy like the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting, but it can feel empty and trite. Some people see it as a way to shut down conversation when very little has been done to prevent American gun violence. Religious leaders believe they have an answer.

2️⃣ Democrats divided

They’re trying to rebuild the party’s tattered image and shape their campaigns for 2026. Some are focusing on the economy, while others want to highlight what they describe as the erosion of American democracy. This one word captures the most important division.

3️⃣ Empty promises?

North Korea is hyping a new resort on its east coast with miles of white sand, turquoise waters and rows of pristine beachfront hotels lining the shore. There’s just one problem: no tourists, other than a handful of Russians.

4️⃣ Soda wars

Pepsi has always played second fiddle to Coca-Cola. But after falling into third place behind Dr Pepper, a heavyweight investor said the company needs a drastic shakeup to turn things around.

5️⃣ Streaming preview

Crime, monsters and mayhem! From “Black Rabbit” to “Frankenstein” and “The Paper,” our entertainment team put together a list of the buzziest shows and films coming to TV screens this fall.

Watch this

🚢 Deep-sea discovery: Forty years ago, researchers finally found the wreckage of the Titanic. Bob Ballard, the crew’s chief scientist, reveals the secret Navy mission that made the historic moment possible.

Top headlines

Judge says Trump administration’s use of US military in Los Angeles violated federal law

Man charged with murder after a ‘ding dong ditch’ shooting leaves an 11-year-old boy dead

Trump takes questions at White House, countering theories about his absence

Check this out

🦁 A cautionary tale: Gujarat, in western India, is home to the last remaining wild Asiatic lions. Their numbers are growing, which should be cause for celebration, but it’s also a deadly problem.

Quiz time

☮️ Which country was named the world’s most peaceful for 2025?

A. Sweden

B. New Zealand

C. Japan

D. Iceland

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Iceland — known for its volcanoes, hot springs and sublime landscapes — has once again been named the most peaceful country in the world.

