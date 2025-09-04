Northwestern University President steps down following federal funding freeze

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — Northwestern University President Michael Schill announced his resignation Thursday as the university faces an ongoing funding freeze by the Trump administration.

“As I reflect on the progress we have made and what lies ahead, I believe now is the right time for new leadership to guide Northwestern into its next chapter,” Schill said in a message to the campus community.

“Therefore, I have decided, in consultation with the leadership of the Board of Trustees, that I will step down as President.”

An interim president has yet to be named and Schill will continue in his role until then, according to a Thursday news release from the university.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.