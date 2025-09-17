Multiple officers injured in a shooting in central Pennsylvania, source says. The suspect is dead

By Amanda Musa, Danya Gainor, Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple law enforcement officers were injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in rural central Pennsylvania – with at least two rushed to the hospital, a source familiar with the situation told CNN. The shooting suspect is dead, two sources said.

The shooting appears to have occurred while officers were serving a court order, the source said.

Two people are in serious condition in connection with the incident, a WellSpan York Hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he was on his way to the shooting scene. The state’s Attorney General, Dave Sunday, also posted on X that he was “en route” to the incident.

The incident unfolded shortly after 2 p.m., when 911 operators received calls about the incident in North Codorus Township in central Pennsylvania, about 2 1/2 hours west of Philadelphia.

Police were dispatched to Haar Road in Spring Grove, a heavily agricultural borough of York County dotted with small barns and sprawling farm land.

A medevac helicopter was spotted in one of the area’s grassy fields, flanked by the winding road lit up by flashing lights from several responding fire engines, police cars and ambulances.

State and county officials have not released any additional information about injuries or how the incident unfolded.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay told CNN her office has responded to the incident, but declined to elaborate.

The FBI along with agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the scene supporting local officials, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an X post.

“Violence against law enforcement is a scourge on our society and never acceptable. Pray for the officers involved,” Bondi added.

