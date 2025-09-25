Abortion drug review, Starbucks closures, tropical tango for hurricanes: Check out today’s news stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

If you're a parent or guardian, you've likely heard about the importance of respecting your children's feelings. But to raise emotionally healthy kids, your mental health needs to matter, too.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Approved drug questioned

The FDA is reviewing evidence about the safety and efficacy of mifepristone — used in medication abortion — to investigate how it can be properly dispensed. The renewed focus is raising concerns about limits on access.

2️⃣ A change of scenery

A 36-year-old New Yorker left the fast pace of the city for a chance to make her “own version of happiness” in a sleepy Italian town. Over a decade later, she’s embracing la dolce vita, finding love with her artist husband and raising two children.

3️⃣ Starbucks closures

Amid ongoing efforts to resuscitate the troubled chain, the international coffee company is shutting down hundreds of stores this month and announcing a second round of layoffs at its headquarters.

4️⃣ Fujiwhara effect explained

Ever wonder what can happen when two hurricanes get too close together? Think about it like the final round of musical chairs: two kids circle the same chair until the music stops. This tropical tango has a chance to play out on a much larger scale this weekend.

5️⃣ Once-in-a-lifetime challenge

Tackling the annual Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim, a four-mile journey between Asia and Europe, involves battling with currents, jellyfish and self-doubt. Here’s what it was like.

Watch this

🔊 ‘Move it, bucko!’ While riding the subway in New York City, you might hear Cardi B rolling out an “okurrr” through the speakers. No, it’s not a mistake. The MTA announced on Instagram that the rapper will voice PSAs for transit stations across the Big Apple.

Top headlines

Check this out

👗 Fashion in flames: What’s the next step after making a $200,000 dress by hand? According to Robert Wun, you burn it. Designed to look destroyed, these subversive haute couture pieces perfectly summarize his mantra to “never let that fire go away.”

Quiz time

🛍️ What change is Aldi making across all stores?

A. Discontinuing Summit Popz, a Poppi dupe

B. Getting rid of the coin carts

C. Stamping its name on all of its own products

D. Shrinking the gluten-free section

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

