BMW tells nearly 200,000 vehicle owners to park outside because their cars could short circuit and catch fire

(CNN) — Owners of nearly 200,000 BMWs should not park in the garage because the vehicles could short circuit and catch fire, according to a recall notice.

The fire risk is related to a problem with the engine starter, which can affect cars that are both parked and in motion, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the remedy is complete,” NHTSA said in the “fire risk warning.”

BMW studied 10 vehicles that caught fire, prompting this recall, however they reported no injuries or accidents.

Approximately 196,355 BMW vehicles, mostly manufactured between 2019 and 2022, are being recalled because “the engine starter relay may corrode, causing the relay to overheat and short circuit,” NHTSA said in a news release.

The recall also includes approximately 1,469 Toyota Supra vehicles that are manufactured by the German luxury brand, NHTSA said.

BMW dealers will replace the starter free of charge, however the recall will take place in phases due to availability of parts, according to NHTSA. Interim letters are scheduled to be mailed to owners on November 14. A second letter will detail when replacement parts are available.

The recalled models are:

2019-2022 BMW Z4

2019-2021 BMW 330i

2020-2022 BMW X3

2020-2022 BMW X4

2020-2022 BMW 530i

2021-2022 BMW 430i standard and convertible

2022 BMW 230i

2020 – 2022 Toyota Supra

To find if your specific vehicle is recalled, you can search your vehicle’s identification number (VIN) or license plate number beginning on November 14 on the NHTSA website.

Owners can also call BMW for recall information at 1-800-525-7417.

BMW did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

This is not the first time the German luxury brand has experienced problems with their vehicles burning. In 2018, BMW was fined $10 million by the South Korea government after 50 BMWs caught fire in one year. An investigation by the country’s transport ministry revealed BMW attempted to “hide” the issue and delayed recalling 172,000 affected vehicles.

