Detainees shot in attack on Dallas ICE facility identified, source says

Dallas (CNN) — The detainees who were shot in the attack on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas this week have been identified as Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez of Mexico, Jose Andres Bordones-Molina of Venezuela and Norlan Guzman-Fuentes, according to a source familiar with the matter.

﻿Garcia-Hernandez is on life support after he was shot three to four times – including in the neck – his brother, Fernando Gutiérrez, said in an interview with KUVN. Garcia-Hernandez was in the US illegally and previously convicted for “giving fictitious information, evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, and fleeing police,” the source said.

Doctors are not giving the family hope of recovery, according to his brother. Garcia-Hernandez, who is originally from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, has lived in the United States for two decades, where he worked as a painter, Gutiérrez said. He added that he doesn’t know the circumstances of his brother’s detention by ICE, but said he was there to be deported.

The source also said Bordones-Molina was in the US illegally and had a criminal history that includes a traffic offense and property theft.

The third shooting victim, Guzman-Fuentes, was previously arrested “for battery, improper exhibit of a firearm or dangerous weapon, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” the source told CNN.

Authorities have said one detainee was killed and two were injured during Wednesday’s attack, in which a gunman fired at the ICE facility from a nearby roof. The source did not identify the deceased victim.

The victims were shot while they were in a van at the facility’s fortified sally port, a controlled entry point commonly found in prisons and on military bases, the Department of Homeland Security said.

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan told Fox News the three victims were awaiting transfer to a longer-term facility, she said.

The shooter has been identified by investigators as Joshua Jahn, 29.

Investigators believe the gunman – who died from a self-inflicted gunshot at the scene – harbored “hatred for the federal government” and intended to target ICE personnel and property – even though all three victims were detainees , officials said.

“The tragic irony for his evil plot here is that it was a detainee who was killed and two other detainees that were injured,” Nancy Larson, acting US attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said at a news conference on Thursday.

The other detainees who witnessed the shooting were unharmed and will continue immigration proceedings, officials said on Thursday.

Garcia-Hernandez’s mother was deported two months ago and is asking to be able to return to the US to see her son, Gutiérrez said.

Ruben Correa, Matthew Rehbein and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

