5 things to know for Oct. 28: Hurricane Melissa, Trump in Asia, Government shutdown, Immigration, Amazon layoffs

The Trump administration is postponing the release of new national dietary guidelines. The updated nutrition advice, now expected in December, could bring major changes to what the government considers a healthy diet.

Melissa has now intensified into a Category 5 hurricane with 175 mph winds, making it the strongest storm on the planet this year. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued across vulnerable coastal areas of Jamaica as the unprecedented storm barrels toward landfall in the coming hours. Up to 40 inches of rain, 13 feet of storm surge and 160 mph sustained winds will cause “extensive infrastructure damage” that will cut off communities, the National Hurricane Center warned. The storm has already killed seven people — three in Haiti, three in Jamaica and one in the Dominican Republic. View CNN’s Storm Tracker to follow Melissa’s projected path.

President Donald Trump held talks on Tuesday with Japan’s new conservative prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, on the second leg of his Asia tour. Takaichi heralded what she hoped would mark “a new golden age of the Japan-US alliance,” and Trump told her she would be “one of the great prime ministers.” The leaders signed a rare earths agreement following their bilateral meeting in Tokyo. Separately, the president has suggested he may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week, saying he would “love to see” him. During his first term in office, Trump and Kim held a series of unprecedented meetings in 2018 and 2019 — and had an infamous handshake in the Korean Peninsula’s demilitarized zone.

As lawmakers spar over who is to blame for the weekslong government shutdown, millions of Americans are on the verge of losing critical food aid. Unless a deal is made before Saturday, more than 40 million people in the US will lose access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Democrats argue that President Trump could save the program if he chose to. They are also criticizing the White House for providing a $20 billion bailout to Argentina while the massive food aid program remains at risk. The US Department of Agriculture said Sunday it will not use its $6 billion contingency fund to cover food stamp benefits next month as the impasse continues.

The Trump administration is planning another shakeup at Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid frustrations over lagging immigration arrests, according to four sources familiar with the discussions. Earlier this year, the White House set a target of 3,000 daily arrests nationwide — a lofty goal for an agency long stretched thin on resources and personnel. Despite increased enforcement efforts nationwide, the agency has largely fallen short of that goal. The shortfall has intensified tensions between the White House and ICE, with sources saying plans are underway to reassign at least a dozen ICE office directors nationwide who senior officials consider underperforming.

Amazon is laying off as many as 30,000 corporate employees beginning today, according to reports. The cuts would affect nearly 10% of the company’s more than 350,000 corporate employees. In June, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a blog post to employees that efficiency gains from artificial intelligence would eventually allow the company to reduce its human workforce. It’s not the first round of massive layoffs for the tech giant. In 2023, the company cut 27,000 workers in its human resources department, Amazon Stores, Amazon Web Services and other divisions. At the time, Jassy attributed the job cuts to a worsening global economic outlook.

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau are “officially dating,” everyone has decided.

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 18 innings, tying the longest game in World Series history. The Dodgers now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Two expeditions are pursuing rival theories about what happened to famed aviator Amelia Earhart. Both say they’re closing in on the answer.

Combs’ release date from prison has been set, more than three months after a jury delivered a mixed verdict in his federal trial.

Ten people went on trial in Paris on Monday, accused of the online harassment of French first lady Brigitte Macron.

CNN’s Clarissa Ward embarks on a deeply personal journey to find out what happened to her friend, Austin Tice. Tice disappeared in Syria in 2012 while covering the country’s revolution. Ward tracks down the man responsible for holding him.

The former president is urging Americans to stay engaged amid an era of fierce political division and what he described as President Trump’s tests of executive power. Biden on Sunday said in a speech that our country would “find our true compass again” and “emerge as we always have — stronger, wiser and more resilient, more just, so long as we keep the faith.”

In this video, CNN’s Derek Van Dam shows how hurricane hunters battle fierce turbulence as they fly into the eye of storms.

