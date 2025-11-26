5 things to know for Nov. 26: Thanksgiving travel, Ukraine peace talks, FBI, Hong Kong fire, Baby formula recall



1️⃣ Thanksgiving travel

A potent winter storm could impact travel across much of the northern US just as millions hit the roads and skies for Thanksgiving. A cold plunge is already gripping the Upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes, accompanied by strong winds. Winter storm and blizzard warnings are in effect for more than 5 million people in the region, including Minneapolis-St. Paul. While this cold blast isn’t the season’s most extreme, it marks a sharp change from the sweater weather much of the country has enjoyed heading into the holiday week. Temperatures are also expected to run as much as 20 degrees below average for much of the central and eastern US by Thanksgiving.

2️⃣ Ukraine peace talks

President Donald Trump says negotiators are making progress to end the war in Ukraine after several days of talks with European leaders. A “consensus” had been reached on most points, a source told CNN, but there are at least three crucial areas where differences remain. Notably, the source said that no decision had yet been reached on the sensitive issue of whether Ukraine will surrender territory that has been annexed but not yet conquered by Russia. President Trump said the next step will be sending his special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump’s Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will also meet with the Ukrainians in the coming days.

3️⃣ FBI

The FBI is seeking interviews with six Democratic lawmakers who, in a controversial video posted last week, urged military service members to refuse illegal orders that may come from President Trump. The six Democrats were quickly attacked on social media by Trump, who called them traitors and suggested they engaged in “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” The lawmakers involved said they are undeterred, arguing that Trump is weaponizing the FBI. This comes as the Pentagon has focused on potential punishments for Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired US Navy Captain. Sources say the FBI’s investigation may result in him being recalled to active duty to face a court-martial or administrative punishment for his part in the video.

4️⃣ Hong Kong fire

At least four people were killed in a raging fire at a Hong Kong housing complex today, authorities said. Police received multiple reports of people trapped in high-rise buildings, prompting urgent rescue operations. The fire sent up a column of flames and thick smoke as it spread on bamboo scaffolding that had been set up around the exterior of the complex in the city’s Tai Po district. Tai Po is a suburban area in the northern part of Hong Kong in the New Territories and near the border with the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen. The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

5️⃣ Baby formula recall

At least 31 infants in the US have developed botulism after consuming powdered formula from the company ByHeart. Investigators are racing to determine the cause of the outbreak, which has affected infants in multiple regions of the country, the FDA said. One affected family told CNN how they discovered their baby girl had been sickened by the formula, which was poisoning her nerves and gradually paralyzing her. Health experts warn the number of illnesses in this outbreak could rise as officials reopen investigations into cases of infant botulism from earlier in the year.

