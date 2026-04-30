5 things to know for April 30: Astronauts honored, interest rates, Iran war, gun control, visa applicants



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Across major US cities, some intersections are becoming impromptu arenas as street takeovers turn public roads into a dangerous spectacle. In Las Vegas, police recently arrested more than 70 people in a sweeping crackdown on the illegal activity.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Astronauts honored

Fresh off their trip around the moon, the Artemis II astronauts arrived at the Oval Office on Wednesday, where President Donald Trump honored the crew and said there’s a “good shot” another person will walk on the moon during his presidency. Trump highlighted his broader space agenda, touting the creation of the Space Force branch of the military and reiterating plans to release classified material related to UFOs. Read more.

WATCH: Artemis II astronauts welcomed in the Oval Office

2️⃣ Interest rates

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady during Jerome Powell’s final meeting as chair. Powell said he will step aside when his term ends on May 15, though he will remain on the central bank’s powerful board for now. He also emphasized the uncertainties surrounding the war in Iran and warned of continued political attacks on the Fed’s independence. Read more.

3️⃣ Iran war

Oil surged above $126 per barrel earlier today, its highest price in four years, as President Trump lays the groundwork for an extended naval blockade of Iranian ports. Meanwhile, the cost of the war in Iran continues to climb. A senior Pentagon official told lawmakers Wednesday the US has spent roughly $25 billion on the war since it began in late February. But sources tell CNN that’s a lowball figure that does not include the cost of repairing extensive damage suffered by US bases in the region. Read more.

4️⃣ Gun control

Days after a gunman charged security at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in what investigators say was an attempt to kill President Trump using legally owned firearms, his Justice Department is moving to roll back gun control measures. The administration is proposing 34 new rules it says will make it easier for gun sellers to comply with the law, including by adopting a narrower definition of who must be a licensed seller. Read more.

5️⃣ Visa applicants

Visa applicants to the US will now be required to affirm they do not fear persecution in their home countries as the Trump administration moves to further limit potential asylum seekers from entering the country. The policy, detailed in a diplomatic cable sent to embassies and consulates this week, comes amid a sweeping shift in policies that have upended and restricted immigration to the US. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Video: New Yorkers react to King Charles’ visit to NYC

King Charles III is in town, and CNN asked New Yorkers what they think about his visit. Hear their reactions.

Royal anniversary portrait

Britain’s Prince William and Kate shared a casual family photo marking their 15th wedding anniversary.

Deep-sea discovery

Divers recently found the wreck of the US’ largest naval loss of World War I.

Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal

Atlético Madrid and Arsenal played to a 1–1 draw after a tense battle in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.

FIFA allows Afghan women to play for their country, defying Taliban

A ruling by soccer’s governing body lets exiled female players compete internationally for Afghanistan over the Islamist government’s objections.

And finally…

▶️ The cemetery that wants to be your next getaway

Write a short blurb with link to video.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.