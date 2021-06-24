Dogs get life-saving care after being rescued from a Jackson home

CNN - Regional

By Danielle Jackson

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Dozens of dogs are currently under the care of a rescue group after they were taken from a Jackson Tennessee property in connection to an animal cruelty case. Many of the dogs showing signs of chronic neglect, starvation, and dehydration.

Authorities say the owner of the dogs had a history of animal abuse and neglect. During an investigation on the property, authorities found 44 dogs living in inhuman conditions. Sadly, 3 dogs were found dead. 74-year-old Anna Ray was arrested at the scene.

“Of course the dogs are traumatized, and wondering what’s happened to them,” said Animal Rescue Crops volunteer Keely Herring. “They’ve only known this small unbreathable area in their own filth. They haven’t known anything else.”

PIO for Animal Rescue Corps Michael Cunningham said “The feces built up inside of that house was extremely deep…like this deep inside the house. The dogs had eaten into the walls eaten through the sheetrock They’d eaten all the furniture. There was no water there was no electricity.”

Due to the severe condition the dogs were discovered in, Animal Rescue Corps says it’s going to take time and rehabilitation before they are placed with adoption agencies.

“Where they are socially is going to depend on how they react to us handling them,” Cunningham said. “Right now we’re doing the beginning of the behavior assessment and the vetting.”

Rescue Animal Corps says it is important for people to speak up when they suspect animal abuse.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.