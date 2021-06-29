Teacher recorded using racist language in class

CNN - Regional

By Laura Haefeli

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Kit Carson International Academy includes 7th through 12th grades. Two weeks ago, seniors graduated on the same day a recording was taken of a teacher, sources within the Sacramento City Unified School District tell us, was using derogatory language in front of students.

Audio recording: “And now it’s like the word (n-word) which everybody says or (n-word.)”

Audio recording: “Think about words that make things cheap.”

And then she gives an example.

Students in the classroom were shocked.

Audio recording: “Who says that’s not a horrible word?”

We spoke to Sacramento youth leader, Berry Accius, who’s mentored students at Kit Carson in the past.

“How are you not saying the f-word?… but then you’re comfortable with saying the term in both ways. The “G-A” and the “E-R,” says Accius, referring to the teacher’s unwillingness to use the F-word and comfortability using the N-word.

“There should be no case where an educator… should be this comfortable using a derogatory term,” said Accius.

CBS13 did reach out to the school district to ask them about the recording. They sent us a statement that included an apology to the students in that classroom who may have heard that language.

We asked Accius if an apology enough.

“Apologies aren’t enough; show we’re not going to accept this kind of behavior,” said Accius.

The Sacramento City Unified School district is aware of the recording. They sent CBS13 a written statement reading:

“Our district condemns racism in any form, which harms our students, families and community. We understand that a recording exists, reportedly of one of our teachers making racist and derogatory statements in the presence of their students. The statements made on the recording are inexcusable and we are deeply sorry that our students heard this language. Upon report of the incident, site administration responded by providing classroom support and addressing student concerns directly. Our district takes these types of concerns very seriously. While we cannot comment further on this incident or related personnel matters, the district is continuing to look into this matter and will take appropriate action.”

CBS13 did reach out to the Principal of the Kit Carson International Academy to find out if he is aware of the recording and what the status of the teacher is. We have not heard back.

